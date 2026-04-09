CIQ launches the Academic Research Computing Advantage so university HPC budgets fund research, not vendor contracts

ARCA packages the complete research computing infrastructure stack into a single contract so university HPC teams can consolidate vendor relationships and redirect budget and staff time toward advancing their research missions.

RENO, Nev., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CIQ, the founding support and services partner of Rocky Linux, today launched the [Academic Research Computing Advantage (ARCA)], a complete infrastructure solution for R1 research universities (1) and HPC centers. University research computing teams get one vendor, one support contract and one escalation path across their entire environment. ARCA packages the complete infrastructure stack into a single, commercially supported platform: RLC Pro, RLC Pro Hardened, RLC Pro AI, Warewulf Pro, Fuzzball, Ascender Pro and Apptainer.

University HPC centers operate some of the world's most demanding infrastructure on some of the leanest teams in enterprise computing. Most run five, or more, separate vendor relationships just to keep clusters operational. The commercial vendors behind those point solutions have redirected their roadmaps toward enterprise AI. Many stretch their already lean teams to run open source infrastructure without commercial support behind it, absorbing integration, support and troubleshooting themselves. GPU and AI workload growth now exceeds what legacy scheduler-only environments handle. Compliance requirements tie directly to federal grant eligibility.

CIQ delivers ARCA as a single annual site license with named customer support and direct access to the engineers who built the software, so universities get enterprise-grade infrastructure at a cost and model built for research budgets, not enterprise procurement. One support contract, one SLA and one engineering team accountable for the full stack means fewer hours on vendor triage and more on the work that matters: supporting researchers, maintaining uptime and advancing the institution's research mission.

ARCA provides university research computing teams with:

A stack built to work with existing university infrastructure. RLC Pro, Warewulf Pro, Fuzzball, Ascender Pro and Apptainer are designed to integrate with the tools universities already run. Fewer vendor handoffs mean fewer failure modes and faster incident resolution, with one engineering team accountable for how the full stack fits together.

RLC Pro, Warewulf Pro, Fuzzball, Ascender Pro and Apptainer are designed to integrate with the tools universities already run. Fewer vendor handoffs mean fewer failure modes and faster incident resolution, with one engineering team accountable for how the full stack fits together. Pre-hardened security, ready to deploy. RLC Pro Hardened ships with pre-applied DISA STIG and CIS hardening profiles and FIPS 140-3 cryptographic modules. Ascender Pro automates remediation and generates audit records as a byproduct of normal operations, not a separate staff project.

RLC Pro Hardened ships with pre-applied DISA STIG and CIS hardening profiles and FIPS 140-3 cryptographic modules. Ascender Pro automates remediation and generates audit records as a byproduct of normal operations, not a separate staff project. Researcher self-service across existing scheduler infrastructure. Fuzzball connects to existing Slurm and PBS Professional deployments. Researchers submit workflows, monitor jobs, and access resources through a web interface without filing tickets. Administrators handle fewer interruptions. Both groups do the work they were hired to do.

Fuzzball connects to existing Slurm and PBS Professional deployments. Researchers submit workflows, monitor jobs, and access resources through a web interface without filing tickets. Administrators handle fewer interruptions. Both groups do the work they were hired to do. Stateless cluster provisioning at scale. Warewulf Pro deploys and manages diskless node clusters through a web UI. New nodes boot from a known image every time. New administrators reach full productivity in days, not months.

"University HPC teams run some of the most demanding research infrastructure in the world on staffing budgets that do not match the complexity they manage," said Gregory Kurtzer, CEO of CIQ and founder of Rocky Linux. "Their point solution vendors pivoted to enterprise AI. CIQ did not. ARCA is what happens when you build a stack specifically for research computing instead of retrofitting enterprise AI tooling and calling it a fit."

Research institutions can learn more and connect with the CIQ team at https://ciq.com/verticals/academic/research-computing-alliance.

About CIQ

CIQ is the founding support and services partner of Rocky Linux and the leader in enterprise Linux architecture for sovereign AI, high-performance computing and research infrastructure. CIQ delivers a complete software infrastructure stack, from the operating system to orchestration, so enterprises, government agencies, research institutions and supercomputing centers worldwide deploy workloads with strategic independence and operational control. CIQ's product portfolio includes the Rocky Linux from CIQ Pro (RLC Pro) family of enterprise operating systems, Ascender Pro for IT automation, Fuzzball for cloud HPC orchestration, Warewulf Pro for cluster provisioning and Apptainer, the leading container system for high-performance computing. For more information, visit ciq.com.

(1) R1 institution signifies that a university has achieved the highest level of research activity according to the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.

Media Contact:

Cristin Connelly

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SOURCE CIQ