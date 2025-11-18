CIQ Receives Honors in 2025 HPCwire Readers' and Editors' Choice Awards for Warewulf Pro

Warewulf Pro Named Winner in 22nd Annual HPCwire Awards Presented to Leaders in the Global HPC Community

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CIQ, the founding support and services partner of Rocky Linux and a leader in high-performance software infrastructure, has been recognized in the 22nd edition of the HPCwire Readers' and Editors' Choice Awards. CIQ was recognized with an Editors' Choice Award for Warewulf Pro — Top 5 New Products or Technologies to Watch.

The list of winners was revealed at the SC25 HPCwire booth at the 2025 International Conference for High Performance Computing, Networking, Storage and Analysis (SC25), in St. Louis. A complete list is available on the HPCwire website: https://www.hpcwire.com/2025-hpcwire-awards readers-editors-choice.

Warewulf Pro is a complete solution for building and managing compute clusters at scale. Building on the open source Warewulf project, which is a cornerstone of modern HPC environments, CIQ extends the functionality with Warwulf Pro, delivering pre-packaged, production-ready tools and services that allow organizations to move from initial concept to operational cluster in days rather than weeks. The process of deploying and maintaining HPC clusters is simplified and accelerated with new features including an intuitive web interface, curated node images and professional support.

The coveted annual HPCwire Editors' Choice Awards are determined through a nomination and voting process with the global HPCwire community, as well as selections from the HPCwire editors. The awards are an annual feature of the publication and constitute prestigious recognition from the HPC community. They are revealed each year to kick off the annual supercomputing conference, which showcases high performance computing, networking, storage and data analysis.

"While the early advances in applying AI to science and engineering are producing exciting and impressive results, traditional HPC continues to drive breakthrough discoveries for mission-critical workloads and applications," said Tom Tabor, CEO of TCI Media, publishers of HPCwire. "The 2025 Readers' and Editors' Choice Awards truly capture this dynamic era of innovation.

"Across the globe, grand challenge problems are being tackled — and often solved — thanks to HPC, now amplified and accelerated by AI. Yet, many of these remarkable achievements rarely receive the recognition they deserve for their impact on society. With input from our worldwide community of HPC experts and the industry's most respected editorial panel, the Readers' and Editors' Choice Awards stand as a powerful acknowledgment of the depth and diversity of HPC accomplishments worldwide. We extend our sincere gratitude and warmest congratulations to all of this year's winners," added Tabor.

"It has been a pleasure to be a part of the Warewulf project and to see it grow into a fully-integrated Pro offering at CIQ," said Jonathon Anderson, principal HPC engineer at CIQ. "We're excited to continue building into and on top of Warewulf's strong yet flexible foundation to provide an even broader catalog of turnkey cluster solutions, both inside and alongside HPC. I am grateful for the support we've received from the community, from continuous integration of Warewulf into the OpenHPC project, to this honor of recognition from the editors at HPCWire. We look forward to even more collaboration in the future!"

About CIQ

CIQ is building the next-generation secure and performant software infrastructure stack for the AI era. Founded in 2020 by open source pioneer Gregory Kurtzer, CIQ helps organizations simplify, unify and democratize high-performance computing and enterprise IT. CIQ is the founding support and services partner of Rocky Linux and the creator of products like Fuzzball, Warewulf Pro, Ascender Pro and Rocky Linux from CIQ. The company provides scalable, open infrastructure solutions that empower innovation from the operating system up. Rooted in a community-first philosophy, CIQ is trusted by organizations modernizing for a future defined by data and AI. Learn more at https://ciq.com.

About HPCwire

HPCwire is a news site and weekly newsletter covering the fastest computers in the world and the people who run them. As the trusted source for HPC news since 1987, HPCwire serves as the publication of record on the issues, opportunities, challenges and community developments relevant to the global High Performance Computing space. Its reporting covers the vendors, technologies, users and the uses of high performance, AI and data-intensive computing within academia, government, science and industry. Subscribe now at www.hpcwire.com.

