Cirba Solutions CEO Testifies in Front of House Energy & Commerce Committee

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Solidifying Cirba Solutions' position as the North American leader in battery recycling materials and management, the organization's CEO & President, David Klanecky, was invited to testify before the House Energy & Commerce Committee, at the Subcommittee Environment, Manufacturing and Critical Materials' hearing to discuss securing America's critical materials supply chains and economic leadership.

David Klanecky, CEO & President of Cirba Solutions, testifying before the House Energy & Commerce Committee, at the Subcommittee Environment, Manufacturing and Critical Materials' hearing on June 13, 2024 to discuss securing America’s critical materials supply chains and economic leadership.

At the Rayburn Office Building in Washington, D.C. on June 13, 2024, Klanecky provided expertise on the importance of building a reliable domestic supply chain in the U.S. by prioritizing recycling, ultimately shifting the paradigm on how to source critical minerals domestically to lessen the country's reliance on foreign sources and reduce the carbon footprint.

"The topic of critical materials is at a pivotal point today as it relates to the viability of many industries that affect our daily lives," said David Klanecky, CEO & President of Cirba Solutions. "Representative Paul Tonko (D-NY) and Representative Garret Graves (R-LA) have been active in bringing this topic and the challenges this country is facing to the forefront of conversations at both the governmental and public levels. They understand that to reduce our reliance on foreign sources of materials and secure U.S. competitiveness globally, it is imperative that we strengthen our domestic capabilities and supply chains and create a fully circular closed loop that prioritizes recycling and reuse of these materials."

As of 2023, more than two-thirds of lithium chemicals supplied globally involved Chinese companies (source: Benchmark), and China controls and processes over 80 percent of all rare earth elements. The onshoring of manufacturing and creation of domestic supply are key to stabilizing the critical materials market, as well as enhancing U.S. national security.

"The International Energy Agency projects that every other car sold globally in 2035 will be electric," continued Klanecky. "Much of this is driven by climate and policy goals set by government agencies both in the U.S. and overseas. But we must work now to address the challenges in the critical mineral supply chain, including manufacturing and recycling of these materials."

Cirba Solutions is at the forefront of ensuring these critical materials remain in the domestic supply chain. As the first company to officially receive funding under the DOE's Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains (MESC) grant program, Cirba Solutions is demonstrating how federal grant funding can expand access to critical materials domestically. This funded project will bring critical battery-grade metal sulfates to the North American market – providing the region with something that has not been done at commercial scale before. Cirba Solutions' Lancaster, Ohio facility will produce 30D compliant material, allowing consumers and automotive manufacturers to take advantage of tax incentives under the Inflation Reduction Act. This shows how private and public partnerships are able to work together to benefit the broader supply chain. By expanding domestically sourced and processed materials for the battery supply chain, these efforts aim to help attract cathode and lithium-ion battery manufacturing to North America.

Cirba Solutions alone intends to invest over $2 billion into the battery recycling sector over the coming years to domestically recover critical minerals, bringing close to 500 jobs to the market by 2028 in a new manufacturing sector.

