Cirba Solutions Launches Proprietary CirbaSuite Portal, Enhancing Traceability and Circularity Across the Battery Supply Chain

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To enhance the customer experience, and to reinforce its commitment to exceed the needs of its customers, Cirba Solutions, the premier battery recycling materials and management company, today announced the launch of its proprietary online portal, CirbaSuite. The customized portal provides security, ease of use and direct access to recycling batteries with the most trusted name in the industry. The traceable recovery of these critical metals is essential in creating a closed-loop sustainable supply chain, and by expanding this offering to customers, Cirba Solutions will now lead the industry in creating end-to-end knowledge of the critical minerals in lithium-ion batteries. The CirbaSuite customer portal will go live to customers this month.

The portal increases operational efficiency by allowing customers to access their accounts 24/7 and by providing them with detailed insight into their partnership with Cirba Solutions. The system will be used by major automotive and battery manufacturers, as well as retail partners and telecommunications teams. Today, 89 percent of U.S. consumers expect brands or organizations to have an online self-service portal, and as part of Cirba Solutions' commitment to premium customer service, CirbaSuite puts those customers in the driver's seat to request quotes, schedule pickups and more when it's convenient for them.

"At Cirba Solutions, one of our key priorities is to exceed the expectations of our customers to ensure they have access to the tools and information they need in real-time," said David Klanecky, CEO & President of Cirba Solutions. "The addition of this comprehensive tool supports transparency, communication and reliability, not only with our customers but also those that they partner with. CirbaSuite is the only platform of its kind in the market, giving us an edge when it comes to delivering on customer needs and differentiating our services and capabilities."

Features of the Cirba Solutions customer portal include:

Schedule Pickups: Current customers can schedule pickups and coordinate specific site and order details.

Request Quotes: Partners can request quotes for any battery chemistry pickup.

Locations: View all locations associated with accounts, including editing locations and details by site.

Dashboard: Customers can access in real-time the total pounds of batteries their company has diverted from landfills, materials recycled year-to-date (YTD), order battery recycling kits and more.

Analytics: Review and analyze account history to understand the trends of batteries recycled.

Cirba Solutions customers will be contacted by a sales representative to register an account. For more information about the company visit: cirbasolutions.com.

Cirba Solutions is a premier battery recycling materials and management company extracting critical materials from scrap and used batteries, and then supplying those battery-grade metals back into the supply chain. As the only vertically integrated team with an operational, differentiated platform and a full suite of capabilities, Cirba Solutions is leading the creation of a circular battery supply chain.

