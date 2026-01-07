CIRCA SPORTS PAYS OUT OVER $31 MILLION IN 2025-2026 PROFESSIONAL FOOTBALL CONTESTS

Circa Survivor Awards a Record-Breaking $18.7 Million to Five Winners, While Coynehop Takes Home $1 Million in Circa Million VII

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports betting venture Circa Sports' professional football contests, Circa Survivor and Circa Million VII, came to an exciting close this weekend, where a record-breaking $31 million was paid out amongst the winners.

The largest prize pot in history of $18,718,000 was awarded to five winners of Circa Survivor, who all went 20-0 during the 2025-2026 season. Each winning entry will take home $3,743,600. Six entries went into the final week of the season still alive. Two took Minnesota, one took Atlanta, one took Jacksonville, one took New England and one took Cincinnati. Cincinnati trailed Cleveland for most of the game but took the lead with 1:29 left on a Ja'Marr Chase touchdown. However, Cleveland marched back down the field and hit a field goal as time expired to eliminate one entry.

The five winners, Dylan W, GaryA, Juicy Kewchi, Kick Your Knees Up and Real Bro, each went 20-0 during the season and will each take home the biggest checks ever given out in the Circa Sports football contests.

Circa Million VII was also decided this weekend. Contestant Coynehop took home the Circa Million VII full season, first-place prize of $1 million and a coveted, handmade Circa Sports blue jacket. For the first time, a tiebreaker had to be used to determine first place, as Coynehop and BisonSportsCards both finished with a 60-29-1 record.

Other Circa Million VII top winners included:

$500,000 to BisonSportsCards for second place (60-29-1, 60.5 points)

$400,000 to Seans Dolphins for third place (59-29-2, 60 points)

$325,000 each to Bruiser1226 and Wink for a tie for 4th place (59-30-1, 59.5 points)

The final week of the season also determined the Circa Million VII "Booby Prize." GCIndycate won the Booby Prize with a 25-64-1 record, 2.5 points clear of anyone else in the field and will receive $100,000. Mental Handicappers and Son of David tied for second and will split the $50,000 for Booby Prize second place.

In addition to the two contests that ended over the weekend, Circa Sports new high-stakes luxury tournament – Circa Grandissimo – featured a $100,000 buy-in, where six winners split $6.9 million as the contest ended during Thanksgiving week.

