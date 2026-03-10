Circadian Risk Appoints Danny Hyun as Vice President of Engineering

Market demand and Series A momentum drive engineering leadership hire to accelerate customer-centered innovation

ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Circadian Risk, a pioneer in enterprise risk analysis SaaS and scenario-based assessment products, today announced the appointment of Danny Hyun as Vice President of Engineering, effective March 2.

As Vice President of Engineering, Hyun leads the company's engineering team, overseeing platform architecture, product development, data science, and infrastructure as Circadian Risk enters its next phase of growth.

Danny Hyun

"We've established strong product-market fit. Now, it's time to build on that foundation," said Michael Martin, CEO of Circadian Risk. "We met with a number of exceptional candidates, but Danny stood out early for his cultural alignment and problem-solving mindset. He approaches engineering from the end user's perspective, which will keep our development efforts customer-focused."

Hyun brings more than 20 years of experience building and scaling enterprise software platforms. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Engineering for Veracode. Hyun has deep experience when it comes to working with early-stage startups, which he thinks of as "the fun part" of a company's development.

"This is when you have the most flexibility to be creative and experiment. Circadian Risk is at exactly that stage, and that's exciting to me," said Hyun.

He was also drawn to Circadian for another reason: the chance to merge the physical and the digital. For Hyun, who is deeply interested in customer-focused engineering, this offers an interesting set of challenges and opportunities.

"Our customers aren't building the next Amazon or Uber. They're managing real–world physical risk," he said. "What excites me about Circadian Risk is the opportunity to make the day–to–day work of our customers easier: helping people who walk sites, do assessments, and manage physical risk to do all of that more efficiently and make better decisions with better data."

The Circadian Risk platform helps organizations identify and manage physical security risks, compliance gaps, and threat exposure. At Circadian Risk, Hyun will focus on strengthening the company's core technology foundation while building an engineering team around customer-centered innovation and a culture of curiosity.

"With our Series A funding in place, we're accelerating product development even further," said Daniel Young, Circadian Risk's Founder and Chief Innovation Officer. "Danny understands both engineering and the complexities of risk, which means we can move ideas into real capabilities for customers much faster."

About Circadian Risk

Circadian Risk is a pioneering developer of dynamic risk analysis SaaS that empowers organizations to control risk through awareness and action. The Circadian Risk platform allows customers to monitor organizational risk; manage multiple threat, hazard, and compliance scenarios; and communicate risk throughout their organizations. Offering both online and offline assessments, the software uses a logical, score-based approach to generate interactive dashboards and visualizations—updated in near-real time—and optimize the decision-making process. To learn more, visit www.circadianrisk.com.

