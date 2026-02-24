Circadian Risk Raises $6 Million in Oversubscribed Series A Round

Funding will support expanded real-time risk assessment and visibility across complex enterprise environments

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Circadian Risk, a pioneer in enterprise risk analysis SaaS and scenario-based assessment products, has closed a $6 million Series A funding round led by Arthur Ventures, with participation by Roll Tack Ventures and existing investors 11 Tribes and Tamiami Angel Funds. The Series A round was meaningfully oversubscribed, and strong investor demand allowed Circadian Risk to assemble a focused group of partners aligned with its growth strategy.

"We work closely with some of the world's most sophisticated organizations—early adopters who understand the complexity of modern risk and the challenge of effective management," said Michael Martin, CEO of Circadian Risk. "This investment affirms that we're on the right path and gives us the resources to expand our reach, refine our platform, and bring our approach to a broader market."

A Minneapolis-based early growth equity firm specializing in B2B software companies, Arthur Ventures has invested in more than 70 software companies across North America, including several in the security and risk management space.

"We are excited to partner with Circadian Risk, a company that has earned the confidence of its customers by providing a holistic platform that strengthens physical security and limits risk," said Jake Olson, Principal at Arthur Ventures. "We believe their solution addresses the unique challenges faced by security teams today and are thrilled to provide growth capital to support their continued success."

The Circadian Risk platform helps organizations identify and manage physical security risks, compliance gaps, and threat exposure. With this funding, the company will accelerate its next phase of growth, refining its go-to-market strategy and expanding its development team to integrate generative AI into the real-time, scored platform. Circadian Risk will also scale its client success team, deepening industry-specific expertise to support broader enterprise adoption across vertical markets.

Early and continuing investor 11 Tribes has supported Circadian Risk since its initial institutional funding and elected to participate again in the Series A round, citing continued conviction in the company's leadership, execution, and market opportunity.

"From our earliest conversations, what stood out was the strength of the team and their understanding of the market," said Mark Phillips, Founder & Managing Partner at 11 Tribes. "Circadian Risk wasn't just building an interesting product. They had already demonstrated the ability to win customers and execute. That founder-market fit, combined with real traction, gave us confidence early on, and the company's continued progress has reinforced that conviction."

Investing in B2B technologies that strengthen the mid-market corporate tech stack and enable scalable growth and resilience across the Midwest's core industries, Roll Tack is a new investor in Circadian Risk.

"Circadian Risk addresses a critical need that many organizations have historically managed through manual, fragmented processes," said Sarah Lerner-Mantel, Partner at Roll Tack Ventures. "Customers adopt the platform because it brings real-time visibility across distributed locations, allowing teams to anticipate issues and respond quickly. As adoption grows, the platform benefits from increasing returns to scale, and leaders gain better insight into risk and more confidence in their decisions."

Before the Series A round, Miami-based Tamiami Angel Funds supported Circadian Risk across two successive funds, both backed by strong member co-investment alongside fund capital—an internal signal of broad confidence in the company's leadership, execution, and platform.

"Each time Circadian Risk came back and asked us to invest, they had earned it," said Timothy Cartwright, Founder and Chairman of Tamiami Angel Funds. "They continue to hit milestone after milestone, which made it an easy decision. Their meaningful progress, strong execution, and a willingness to listen give investors increased confidence to support the company over time."

Circadian Risk is a pioneering developer of dynamic risk analysis SaaS that empowers organizations to control risk through awareness and action. The Circadian Risk platform allows customers to monitor organizational risk; manage multiple threat, hazard, and compliance scenarios; and communicate risk throughout their organizations. Offering both online and offline assessments, the software uses a logical, score-based approach to generate interactive dashboards and visualizations—updated in near-real time—and optimize the decision-making process. To learn more, visit www.circadianrisk.com.

