Circet Announces Evolution of U.S. Executive Leadership and Appointment of Bill Hogg as CEO of Circet USA

FARIBAULT, Minn., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Circet, a global provider of network services for telecommunications, digital, and energy infrastructure, today announced the continued evolution of its U.S. executive leadership structure, reinforcing its commitment to customers, operational excellence, and long‑term growth across North America.

As part of this evolution, Bill Hogg has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Circet USA, effective May 11, 2026. In this role, Hogg will lead Circet USA's operations, spanning inside plant (ISP), data center, wireless, and cloud network construction and engineering services across North America. Under Bill's leadership, Circet USA will focus on strengthening its position as a trusted partner to customers that build, own, and operate high‑speed broadband, wireless, data center, and cloud networks, delivering dependable execution at scale with an unwavering commitment to safety, quality, and performance.

Hogg brings more than 35 years of experience leading large‑scale network infrastructure and operations organizations. Most recently, he served as Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Gigapower LLC, an AT&T and BlackRock joint venture, where he built one of the largest open‑access fiber‑to‑the‑home platforms in the United States from the ground up. Prior to Gigapower, he held senior leadership roles at AT&T Inc. spanning global technology operations, network engineering, and digital transformation.

Circet's U.S. holding company also includes Blue Streak and CCU, its brands supporting critical outside plant (OSP) network construction, maintenance, and expansion for leading internet service providers. As previously announced, Ralph Hernandez continues as Chief Executive Officer of Blue Streak and CCU, overseeing all OSP construction services.

To further strengthen governance and alignment across the Circet's U.S. holding company and to support continued growth, Trevor Putrah, who previously served as Chief Executive Officer of Circet USA, will co‑chair the board of the U.S. holding company for Circet alongside Philippe Lamazou, Group Chief Executive Officer of Circet. Both Bill Hogg and Ralph Hernandez will report directly to the board of the U.S. holding company. Trevor Putrah will continue in his role as Chief Executive Officer of KGPCo, a related company of Circet USA and a market‑leading provider of supply chain management, product distribution, third‑party logistics (3PL), cloud engineering, and integration services.

Commenting on the appointment, Trevor Putrah, Chairman of Circet's U.S. holding company, said:

"We are delighted to welcome Bill to lead Circet USA. He is an exceptional executive who has built and scaled some of the most ambitious network infrastructure platforms in the country. Bill brings firsthand experience in what our customers demand and what it takes to deliver reliably at scale. With Bill and Ralph leading our U.S. operations, we are confident in the strength of our U.S. platform and excited about the opportunities ahead for our customers and teams."

Bill Hogg, Chief Executive Officer of Circet USA, added:

"Our customers are under real pressure to build faster and at greater scale than ever before, and the partners they choose to execute alongside them matter enormously. They need a partner who shows up on time, does the work right, and is there when it counts. Speed, quality, and dependability, that's what Circet USA is built to deliver. The opportunity in front of us is significant, and I'm focused on making sure we execute for our customers and create a great place for our people to grow."

About Circet Group

Circet is a global specialist in network infrastructure services, operating in a dynamic sector driven by growing connectivity needs and the energy transition. The European leader and a major global player, Circet is a trusted and close partner to the world's leading telecom service providers, local authorities, as well as many key public and private infrastructure owners. Building on its strong expertise in telecoms, the Group is also expanding its activities in energy, particularly in power distribution and transmission networks, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, smart grids, and photovoltaic installations. Circet operates in 12 countries (Belgium, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Morocco, the Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States). In 2025, the Group reported global revenue exceeding €4.9 billion and employs 18,000 people worldwide.

About Circet USA

Circet USA is a leading provider of telecommunications and data center infrastructure services, delivering engineering, construction, and network solutions that power critical connectivity. With nearly 50 years of industry experience, the company partners with major telecom providers, cloud and data center operators, general contractors, and utilities to execute complex projects with excellence. An unwavering commitment to safety and operational quality drives everything Circet USA does. As part of Circet, a global leader in telecommunications, digital, and energy infrastructure, Circet USA combines worldwide expertise with deep local knowledge to deliver safe, scalable, and high‑performance solutions.

About Blue Streak and CCU

Blue Streak is a leading provider of communications network services to service providers, delivering comprehensive solutions including construction, maintenance, and restoration services, with a strong emphasis on quality, service, and safety. CCU is a long‑standing provider of communications network services to cable operators. Over more than 40 years, CCU has grown into a leading telecommunications OSP provider offering sophisticated cable and communications solutions with locations and personnel throughout the country. Together, Blue Streak and CCU deliver unmatched quality to a national customer base of telecommunications and broadband service providers.

SOURCE Circet USA