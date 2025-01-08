Circet USA acquires CACI Communications to further strengthen its position in underground and aerial construction

FARIBAULT, Minn., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Circet, a global network service provider, announced today the acquisition of CACI Communications. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Kansas City, CACI Communications provides aerial and underground construction services to leading national telecom and internet service providers.

Tom McLaughlin, Circet USA President, commented, "We are excited to announce the acquisition of CACI Communications and we look forward to welcoming their employees to the Circet group. CACI brings a long history of excellence delivering aerial and underground solutions and we look forward to working with CACI to drive additional value to existing and new customers."

Tom Denzel, CACI Communications President, said, "CACI Communications is excited to announce that we have joined forces with Circet USA and look forward to capitalizing on the experience and expertise in the underground, aerial construction and fiber optic splicing industry. Circet USA and CACI Communications will allow both companies to increase the capacity and effective working relationships with current and new business partners."

CACI Communications existing management team will remain in place, with Tom Denzel continuing in his leadership as President.

About Circet

Circet is a global specialist in network infrastructure services, operating in the fast-growing and investment-driven telecom sector. The European leader and a major global player, Circet serves a diverse and robust customer base, including the world's leading telecom operators (AT&T, Verizon, Orange, Altice, Iliad, British Telecom, Eir, Deutsche Telekom, Telefónica, Vodafone, Proximus, KPN, TIM, Open Fiber, among others), local authorities and companies specializing in rural deployment to bridge the digital divide, and key government-owned and private companies that own infrastructure. With operations in 13 countries (Belgium, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Morocco, Romania, Spain, Switzerland, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the United States), Circet generated over €4bn in revenue in 2023 with a workforce of over 17,000 employees.

In the United States, Circet has 34 sites with 1,215 employees.

For more information, visit: www.circet.com | www.circetusa.com

About CACI Communications, LLC

Located in Kansas City, Missouri, CACI Communications has grown in the local communities to become a key partner as a telecom service provider to leading industry carriers.

For more information, visit: www.cacicomm.com

SOURCE Circet USA