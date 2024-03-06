Circle Security Now Available on SailPoint Compass Community

SAN FRANCISCO, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Circle Security, a decentralized threat prevention platform, announced its partnership with SailPoint Technologies, Inc. to secure access and amplify the prevention aspect for SailPoint customers. This partnership comes with a listing in SailPoint's Compass Community as a trusted technology partner. Circle radically improves security for customers by eradicating the threat surface associated with credential-driven attacks.

Circle helps organizations shift left from "Detect & Respond" to a "Prevention-first" cybersecurity strategy.

Circle's Credential-free Authentication enables a single unique user to access the SailPoint platform across multiple devices, browsers, sessions, and contexts without the need for a VPN, 3rd party cookies, usernames, or passwords. Circle delivers unrivaled Credential-free Authentication by combining: -

Something you have - an authorized device

Something you are - biometric authentication,

Something you do - continuous cryptographic signing

Circle's foundational decentralized architecture delivers the following benefits for SailPoint customers:

- Zero cloud attack surface

- No threat surfaces resulting from credential-driven attacks such as phishing, social engineering & credential compromise

- No single point of failure for the system

- Frictionless experience with credential-free login

At Circle, we are on a mission to ELIMINATE the world's exposure to cyber threats. Our foundational technology built on a unique decentralized architecture helps developers, and enterprises shift their cybersecurity strategy from Detect & Respond to Prevent & Eliminate," said Phani Nagarjuna, Founder & CEO of Circle Security. "With the availability of Circle for SailPoint, our joint offering is now on the SailPoint Compass Community . Circle's Credential-free data access solutions provide SailPoint customers with the opportunity to mitigate credential-driven data breaches and identity impersonation vulnerabilities in their integration with SailPoint."

"At SailPoint, we believe that the core of identity security means seamless integration across your digital ecosystem. Our partnership with Circle Security highlights our view that access to business essential applications should be secured in a way that matches the scale and velocity of modern environments" – Jody Paterson, Sr. Director Technology Alliances, SailPoint

About Circle :

Circle is a "prevention-first" data security platform that prevents identity-driven data breaches while enhancing user experience and engagement in application landscapes using patented cryptographic technology. Unlike other cybersecurity players, Circle takes a decentralized approach to data security, decoupling security from the cloud and eliminating the need for credentials to deliver on the promise of "prevention." Using Circle, developers and enterprises can easily integrate secure credential-free data access and end-to-end data protection capabilities with built-in privacy into their work environment including applications, APIs, or IoT devices.

SOURCE Circle Security