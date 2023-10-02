Circular Economy for Plastics Industry Research Report 2023-2029: Increased Demand for Sustainable Solutions and Need to Make New Plastic Products with More Recycled Content Will Enhance the Pipeline

02 Oct, 2023, 18:15 ET
This study offers an in-depth exploration of the circular economy for plastics, focusing on the market for recycled plastics and methods to enhance plastics circularity. It provides insights into the demand for recycled PE, PP, PET, PVC, PA, and ABS across various industries.
The research includes volume data for each polymer type and region from 2019 to 2029, with a seven-year forecast based on expected compound annual growth rates. The base year is 2022, and the forecast period extends from 2023 to 2029.
The size of the recycled plastics market is assessed considering circularity goals, legislative mandates, potential for material substitution, and evolving trends in areas such as socio-economic factors, regulations, and technology. These factors, categorized as growth drivers and restraints, are integral to the forecast analysis.
The study delves into the increasing demand for sustainable and high-performance products, which propels the growth of recycled plastics. It also thoroughly analyzes opportunities for substituting virgin plastics with recycled options across various end-use applications during the forecast period.
In addition to quantitative analysis, the report includes a qualitative assessment of reuse concepts, recycling methods, and alternate feedstocks for plastics. Several case studies showcase diverse approaches to achieving circularity in the plastic industry, offering insights into the feasibility and potential impact of circular economy practices.
KEY FEATURES
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Greater Collaboration Across the Value Chain to Accelerate Circular Product Development
- Integrate Mechanical and Chemical Recycling Approaches to Improve Recycling Rates
- Strengthen Collection, Cleaning, Sorting, and Transportation Logistics of Recycling Value Chain
- Co-pyrolysis of Waste Biomass and Waste Plastic
- Carbon Dioxide Valorization from Industrial Zones to Produce Plastics in Local Manufacturing Facilities
Objectives of Market Analysis for Recycled Plastics:
- Evaluate the current market size and growth potential for recycled plastics.
- Identify key market players, stakeholders, and their roles in driving plastic recycling initiatives.
- Analyze region-specific variations in the demand for recycled plastics.
- Assess market barriers, including economic, regulatory, and technological factors impacting the adoption of recycled plastics.
- Examine consumer attitudes and preferences toward recycled plastic products.
Objectives of Qualitative Analysis of Plastic Circularity Improvement:
- Review and analyze various methods and technologies aimed at improving the circularity of plastics, including mechanical recycling, chemical recycling, and alternative feedstocks.
- Assess the environmental, economic, and social implications of different plastic circularity improvement methods.
- Identify technological advancements, best practices, and innovative approaches that enhance plastic circularity.
- Analyze case studies and real-world examples of successful circularity initiatives in different industries and regions.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Circular Economy for Plastics
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2 Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Geographic Scope
- Segmentation
- Value Chain Analysis
- Value Chain Analysis Discussion
- Negative Impact of Recession on the Adoption of Plastic Recycling
3 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Quantitative Analysis of the Circular Economy for Plastics
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Volume Forecast Conservative Scenario vs. Frost Scenario
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis
- Average Price Forecast
- Average Price Forecast Analysis
- Volume Forecast by Plastic
- Revenue Forecast by Plastic
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Plastic
- Volume Forecast by Recycling Technique
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast Analysis by Region
4 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Circular Economy in Plastics
- Circular Economy in Plastics - Driving Factors
- Preview: Circular Economy in Plastics - Key Challenges
- Operational Challenges
- Regulatory Challenges
- Competitive Challenges
5 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Reuse for the Circular Economy in Plastics
- Reuse
- Reuse by Reconditioning - Packaging
- Reuse and the Right to Repair Electronics
- Reuse and the Right to Repair Automotive Parts
- Strategies to Accelerate Market Adoption of Reuse Models
6 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Recycling for the Circular Economy in Plastics
- Mechanical Recycling
- Mechanical Recycling Strategies
- Mechanical Recycling: Conversion of Plastic Packaging Products
- Mechanical Recycling: Conversion of Construction Plastic Products
- Mechanical Recycling: Conversion of Electronic Products
- Chemical Recycling
- Chemical Recycling: Dissolution and Depolymerization
- Dissolution Use Case: INEOS Styrolution
- Dissolution Use Case: Agilyx
- Dissolution Use Case: APK AG
- Dissolution Use Case: PureCycle Technologies
- Dissolution Use Case: Brightmark Energy
- Dissolution Use Case: TotalEnergies Corbion
- Depolymerization (Chemical) Use Case: BASF
- Depolymerization (Chemical) Use Case: Mitsubishi Chemical
- Depolymerization (Chemical) Use Case: TechnipFMC
- Depolymerization (Pyrolysis) Use Case: LyondellBasell
- Depolymerization (Pyrolysis) Use Case: Energent Technology
- Strategies to Accelerate Market Adoption of Recycling
7 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Alternative Feedstock for a Circular Economy in Plastics
- Alternative Feedstock
- Alternate Feedstock: Bioplastics
- Alternate Feedstock: First-generation Feedstock - Cargill
- Alternate Feedstock: First-generation Feedstock - Braskem
- Alternate Feedstock: First Generation - Roquette
- Alternate Feedstock: Second Generation - Green Dot Bioplastics
- Alternate Feedstock: Second Generation - BioLogiQ
- Alternate Feedstock: Second Generation - FKuR Kunststoff GmbH
- Alternate Feedstock: Third Generation - Newlight Technologies
- Alternate Feedstock: Third Generation - Algix
- Alternate Feedstock: Third Generation - Full Cycle Bioplastics
- Alternate Feedstock: Carbon Dioxide - Covestro Polyurethanes
- Alternate Feedstock: Carbon Dioxide - Braskem Polyolefins
- Strategies to Accelerate Adoption of Alternate Feedstock
