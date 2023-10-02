Circular Economy for Plastics Industry Research Report 2023-2029: Increased Demand for Sustainable Solutions and Need to Make New Plastic Products with More Recycled Content Will Enhance the Pipeline

DUBLIN, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in a Circular Economy for Plastics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study offers an in-depth exploration of the circular economy for plastics, focusing on the market for recycled plastics and methods to enhance plastics circularity. It provides insights into the demand for recycled PE, PP, PET, PVC, PA, and ABS across various industries.

The research includes volume data for each polymer type and region from 2019 to 2029, with a seven-year forecast based on expected compound annual growth rates. The base year is 2022, and the forecast period extends from 2023 to 2029.

The size of the recycled plastics market is assessed considering circularity goals, legislative mandates, potential for material substitution, and evolving trends in areas such as socio-economic factors, regulations, and technology. These factors, categorized as growth drivers and restraints, are integral to the forecast analysis.

The study delves into the increasing demand for sustainable and high-performance products, which propels the growth of recycled plastics. It also thoroughly analyzes opportunities for substituting virgin plastics with recycled options across various end-use applications during the forecast period.

In addition to quantitative analysis, the report includes a qualitative assessment of reuse concepts, recycling methods, and alternate feedstocks for plastics. Several case studies showcase diverse approaches to achieving circularity in the plastic industry, offering insights into the feasibility and potential impact of circular economy practices.

KEY FEATURES

Growth Opportunity Universe

Greater Collaboration Across the Value Chain to Accelerate Circular Product Development

Integrate Mechanical and Chemical Recycling Approaches to Improve Recycling Rates

Strengthen Collection, Cleaning, Sorting, and Transportation Logistics of Recycling Value Chain

Co-pyrolysis of Waste Biomass and Waste Plastic

Carbon Dioxide Valorization from Industrial Zones to Produce Plastics in Local Manufacturing Facilities

Objectives of Market Analysis for Recycled Plastics:

Evaluate the current market size and growth potential for recycled plastics.

Identify key market players, stakeholders, and their roles in driving plastic recycling initiatives.

Analyze region-specific variations in the demand for recycled plastics.

Assess market barriers, including economic, regulatory, and technological factors impacting the adoption of recycled plastics.

Examine consumer attitudes and preferences toward recycled plastic products.

Objectives of Qualitative Analysis of Plastic Circularity Improvement:

Review and analyze various methods and technologies aimed at improving the circularity of plastics, including mechanical recycling, chemical recycling, and alternative feedstocks.

Assess the environmental, economic, and social implications of different plastic circularity improvement methods.

Identify technological advancements, best practices, and innovative approaches that enhance plastic circularity.

Analyze case studies and real-world examples of successful circularity initiatives in different industries and regions.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Circular Economy for Plastics

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Geographic Scope

Segmentation

Value Chain Analysis

Value Chain Analysis Discussion

Negative Impact of Recession on the Adoption of Plastic Recycling

3 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Quantitative Analysis of the Circular Economy for Plastics

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Volume Forecast Conservative Scenario vs. Frost Scenario

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis

Average Price Forecast

Average Price Forecast Analysis

Volume Forecast by Plastic

Revenue Forecast by Plastic

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Plastic

Volume Forecast by Recycling Technique

Volume Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast Analysis by Region

4 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Circular Economy in Plastics

Circular Economy in Plastics - Driving Factors

Preview: Circular Economy in Plastics - Key Challenges

Operational Challenges

Regulatory Challenges

Competitive Challenges

5 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Reuse for the Circular Economy in Plastics

Reuse

Reuse by Reconditioning - Packaging

Reuse and the Right to Repair Electronics

Reuse and the Right to Repair Automotive Parts

Strategies to Accelerate Market Adoption of Reuse Models

6 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Recycling for the Circular Economy in Plastics

Mechanical Recycling

Mechanical Recycling Strategies

Mechanical Recycling: Conversion of Plastic Packaging Products

Mechanical Recycling: Conversion of Construction Plastic Products

Mechanical Recycling: Conversion of Electronic Products

Chemical Recycling

Chemical Recycling: Dissolution and Depolymerization

Dissolution Use Case: INEOS Styrolution

Dissolution Use Case: Agilyx

Dissolution Use Case: APK AG

Dissolution Use Case: PureCycle Technologies

Dissolution Use Case: Brightmark Energy

Dissolution Use Case: TotalEnergies Corbion

Depolymerization (Chemical) Use Case: BASF

Depolymerization (Chemical) Use Case: Mitsubishi Chemical

Depolymerization (Chemical) Use Case: TechnipFMC

Depolymerization (Pyrolysis) Use Case: LyondellBasell

Depolymerization (Pyrolysis) Use Case: Energent Technology

Strategies to Accelerate Market Adoption of Recycling

7 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Alternative Feedstock for a Circular Economy in Plastics

Alternative Feedstock

Alternate Feedstock: Bioplastics

Alternate Feedstock: First-generation Feedstock - Cargill

Alternate Feedstock: First-generation Feedstock - Braskem

Alternate Feedstock: First Generation - Roquette

Alternate Feedstock: Second Generation - Green Dot Bioplastics

Alternate Feedstock: Second Generation - BioLogiQ

Alternate Feedstock: Second Generation - FKuR Kunststoff GmbH

Alternate Feedstock: Third Generation - Newlight Technologies

Alternate Feedstock: Third Generation - Algix

Alternate Feedstock: Third Generation - Full Cycle Bioplastics

Alternate Feedstock: Carbon Dioxide - Covestro Polyurethanes

Alternate Feedstock: Carbon Dioxide - Braskem Polyolefins

Strategies to Accelerate Adoption of Alternate Feedstock

