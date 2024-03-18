Circular Genomics Adds Dr. Michael Ackermann, PhD, MBA to its Scientific Advisory Board

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Circular Genomics, the global leader in circular RNA biomarkers for precision psychiatry and neurology, today announced the addition of Michael F. Ackermann, PhD, MBA to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). Dr. Ackermann brings significant expertise in biopharmaceutical industry including antidepressant drug development to Circular Genomics.

Dr. Ackermann began his career with Eli Lilly and Company, where he was instrumental to the launch and commercialization of multiple successful psychiatric drugs for the treatment of depression, psychosis, and ADHD. He then served as the Senior Vice President at Quintiles (now IQVIA) and co-founded the AB Collaborative Investment, an angel fund, where he also serves as President. Dr. Ackermann then expanded his executive and entrepreneurial experience with multiple positions as a member of the Board of Directors or consultant to Fortune 500 and start-up companies in the biopharma sector. Since 2015, he has been serving as Co-Founder, Board Member, and Chief Business Officer at Arrivo BioVentures LLC.

Dr. Ackermann holds a PhD in Immunology from Drexel University College of Medicine, an MBA from the Kenan-Flagler Business School at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and an Executive Education Certificate from Harvard Business School. In addition, he completed an NIH Fogarty International Postdoctoral Fellowship.

"The addition of Dr. Ackermann to our SAB brings significant industry and executive experience in psychiatric drug development and commercialization, and significantly strengthens our company's strategic expertise for both the launch of the first circRNA assay capable of predicting response to antidepressant treatment, and the expansion of our platform to other psychiatric and neurological disorders," said Dr. Paul Sargeant, the Chief Executive Officer of Circular Genomics.

