Circular Services Opens its Newest Recycling Facility Servicing the Dallas Metroplex

The $61M state-of-the-art materials recovery facility (MRF) serves the communities of McKinney, Frisco, and Greater Dallas-Fort Worth, TX.

FRISCO, Texas, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Circular Services has started operations of its new 120,000-square-foot materials recovery facility (MRF) located in Frisco, TX that will service the Dallas Metroplex. The opening was celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony on April 16, 2026, attended by local municipal officials including McKinney Mayor Bill Cox and Assistant Director of Public Works for the City of Frisco, Jeremy Starritt, as well as industry leaders and community partners. The $61M development project, which broke ground in March 2025, represents one of the most significant investments in recycling infrastructure in the region.

"North Texas is one of the fastest-growing regions in the country, and with that growth comes a responsibility to manage resources wisely," said Ron Gonen, CEO of Circular Services at the ribbon cutting ceremony. "By capturing valuable materials that would otherwise cost taxpayers to landfill and keeping them in circulation, we save the community landfill disposal costs and generate revenue for our municipal and commercial partners.

Built to serve McKinney, Frisco, and surrounding communities across the Dallas metroplex, the facility processes single-stream recyclables for residents and businesses with a focus on maximizing recovery rates and directing commodities to domestic markets.

The facility combines cutting-edge sortation technology, such as optical sorters and a state-of-the-art glass cleanup system, with an energy efficient design to provide the community with a recycling campus that not only supports the region's significant population growth but is also aesthetically pleasing. It will serve as a resource for the region, including kiosks for residents to drop-off accepted materials not collected via curbside.

"McKinney is proud to partner with Circular Services to advance a more sustainable future for our city and the region," said City of McKinney Mayor Bill Cox. "This state-of-the-art facility reflects our shared commitment to environmental stewardship and long-term solutions that strengthen recycling across North Texas."

"Frisco is truly ecstatic to welcome the new Circular Services MRF as part of our city," said Jeremy Starritt, Assistant Director of Public Works at the City of Frisco. "This facility marks the very first step in our new Environmental Campus, which will also feature a transfer station and Frisco's Environmental Services offices and collection center. Our partnership with Circular Services is a significant milestone for our community, paving the way for enhanced recycling efforts and reducing our dependence on the landfill. Ultimately, this collaboration brings both environmental and financial benefits for our residents and businesses, a win all around."

The facility is expected to create approximately 35 full-time jobs and will play a central role in supporting the region's waste diversion goals. Developed in partnership with KDW and designed in collaboration with CP Group, the facility stands as a testament to the potential of recycling infrastructure investment in Texas. Circular Services' vision for the site is to be a circularity campus with a variety of material management services for both municipal and commercial customers.

"This project has been more than a decade in the making," said Joaquin Mariel, President of Circular Services. "With roots in Dallas since the 90s, we remain committed to advancing North Texas' circular economy."

About Circular Services:

Circular Services is a leading developer and operator of circular economy infrastructure and services in the United States. With more than 35 recycling and organics processing facilities, Circular Services provides holistic materials management services to municipalities and businesses across the country, keeping valuable materials in circulation and minimizing the cost and environmental impact of landfills.

www.circularservices.com

Alexandra Gyarfas

Circular Services

512-472-3355

[email protected]

SOURCE Circular Services