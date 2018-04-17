Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) Diagnostics: Technologies and Global Markets 2018-2022 with 2016-2017 Data

DUBLIN, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) Diagnostics: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of this study is clinical testing, prognostic and monitoring markets for CTCs in cancer. The report also includes the clinical research segment, currently approved CTC tests and their markets. The regulatory environment, current technologies, new technologies, cancer incidence, market projections and market share along with the latest trends and new developments in this area are included to support the clinical testing market.
The research segment of the market includes numerous competitors with different capabilities, developing and commercializing products such as CTC isolation devices and protocols, CTC characterization reagents, assay and instrumentation, and various identification technologies based on cell imaging. These market players include specialized or research-based companies that contribute considerably to the technological advancements in the field of CTC technologies.
The data collected for the report is focused on breast, prostate and colorectal cancers for which clinical data and tests are available currently on the market. CTCs in other cancers are being researched and some are in clinical trials; these are not included within the scope of this report.
Report Includes:
- An overview of the global market for cancer diagnostics, based on circulating tumor cells, which are used to increase understanding of tumor cell biology and metastatic cancer as a disease.
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates from 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.
- Discussions covering the advantages and disadvantages of CTC enrichment techniques.
- Estimations of cancer incidence, cancer deaths, new cases by type in the United States, and breast cancer statistics and facts.
- Examination of growth opportunities and drivers in the CTC market and recent breakthroughs in research, along with a patent analysis.
- Information about the clinical testing, prognostic, and monitoring markets for CTCs in cancer.
- Coverage of approved CTC tests and their markets, and the regulatory environment.
- Company profiles of major players across various product categories, including Cytotrack, Menarini-Silicon Biosystems And A. Menarini Diagnostics (Veridex Llc), Greiner Bio-One Gmbh, Cynvenio Biosystems Inc., Biofluidica Microtechnologies Llc and Advanced Cell Diagnostics
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Summary and Highlights
3 Overview and Market Influencers
Nomenclature, Structure and Chemical Formula
Physical Properties
Solubility
Boiling Point
Acidity
Odor
Sources
Preparation/Synthesis of Carboxylic Acids
Key Market Influencers of the Carboxylic Acids Market
Economic Trends
Other Factors
4 Acetic Acid
Acetic Acid and Its Properties
Chemical Structure
Glacial Acetic Acid
History
Nomenclature
Production Process
Methanol Carbonylation
Acetaldehyde Oxidation
Ethylene Oxidation
Oxidative Fermentation
Anaerobic Fermentation
Raw Materials
Acetic Acid Production Capacity and Manufacturers
Price Trend of Acetic Acid
Hazards Caused
Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Acetic Acid Market
Increasing Demand for Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM)
Increasing Demand for Acetic Acid as Vinegar
Applications of Acetic Acid
Vinyl Acetate Monomer
Acetic Anhydride
Terephthalic Acid (tpa)
Ester
Food
Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare
Other Uses
Market Size Estimation and Forecast, by Application
Regional Insights
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East and Africa
Market Estimation and Forecast, by Region
5 Formic Acid
Formic Acid
Chemical Structure
Natural Occurrence
History
Production Process
From Methyl Formate and Formamide
By-Product of Acetic Acid Production
Oxidation of Biomass
Laboratory Method
Key Manufacturers and Production Capacities
Price Trend of Formic Acid
Hazards Caused
Key Factor Driving the Growth of Formic Acid Market
Increasing Demand for Formic Acid in Animal Feed
Applications of Formic Acid
Silage Preservation and Animal Feed Additives
Chemical and Pharmaceuticals
Leather
Textiles
Rubber
Other industries
Market Size Estimation and Forecast, by Application
Regional Insights
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East and Africa
Market Size Estimation and Forecast, by Region
6 Propionic Acid
Propionic Acid and Its Properties
Chemical Structure
History
Production Process
Chemical Process
Natural Process
Propionic Acid Production Capacity and Manufacturers
Price Trend
Hazards Caused
Key Factor Driving the Growth of Propionic Acid Market
Increasing Packaged Food and Feed Industries
Application Areas of Propionic Acid
Calcium and Sodium Propionates
Animal Feed and Grain Preservatives
Herbicides
Cellulose Acetate Propionate
Fungicides
Flavor and Fragrances
Pharmaceuticals
Packaging
Market Size Estimation and Forecast, by Application
Regional Insights
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East and Africa
Market Size Estimation and Forecast, by Region
7 Butyric Acid
Butyric Acid and Its Properties
Chemical Structure
History
Production Process
Butyrate Fermentation
Butyric Acid Production Capacity and Key manufacturers
Hazards Caused
Key Factor Driving the Growth of Butyric Acid Market
Increasing Feed Production
Application Areas of Butyric Acid
Animal Feed
Chemical Intermediates
Food and Beverage
Pharmaceuticals
Other Industries
Market Size Estimation and Forecast, by Application
Regional Insights
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East and Africa
Market Size Estimation and Forecast, by Region
8 Citric Acid
Citric Acid and Its Properties
Chemical Structure
History
Production Process
Citric Acid Production Capacity and Manufacturers
Price Trend
Hazards Caused
Key Factor Driving the Growth of Citric Acid Market
Increasing Demand for Packaged/Processed Food
Application Areas of Citric Acid
Food, Confectionary and Beverages
Cosmetics and Pharmaceuticals
Other Industries
Market Size Estimation and Forecast, by Application
Regional Insights
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East and Africa
Market Size Estimation and Forecast, by Region
9 Stearic Acid
Stearic Acid and Its Properties
Chemical Structure
History
Production Process
Key Manufacturers
Price Trend
Hazards Caused
Key Factor Driving the Growth of Stearic Acid Market
Growing Personal Care Segment
Application Areas of Stearic Acid
Soaps and Detergents
Intermediates
Personal Care
Rubber
Textiles
Lubricants
Other industries
Market Size Estimation and Forecast, by Application
Regional Insights
Market Size Estimation and Forecast, by Region
10 Valeric Acid
Valeric Acid and Its Properties
Chemical Structure
Production Process
Price Trend
Key Manufacturers
Hazards Caused
Application Areas of Valeric Acid
Lubricants
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs)
Food and Feed Additives
Other Industries
Market Size Estimation and Forecast, by Application
Regional Insights
Market Size Estimation and Forecast, by Region
11 Caproic Acid
Caproic Acid and Its Properties
Chemical Structure
Production Process
Key Manufacturers
Price Trend
Hazards Caused
Key Factor Driving the Growth of Caproic Acid Market
Increasing Personal Care Market in the World
Application Areas of Caproic Acid
Food and Beverage
Industrial Chemicals
Personal Care
Pharmaceuticals
Other Industries
Market Size Estimation and Forecast, by Application
Regional Insights
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East and Africa
Market Size Estimation and Forecast, by Region
12 Benzoic Acid
Benzoic Acid and Its Properties
Chemical Structure
History
Production Process
Industrial Preparations
Laboratory Synthesis
Historical Preparation
Benzoic Acid Production Capacity and Manufacturers
Price Trend
Hazards Caused
Factors Driving the Growth of Benzoic Acid Market
Increasing Packaged Food Industry
Application Areas of Benzoic Acid
Food and Beverage
Cosmetics and Personal Care
Benzoate Plasticizers
Alkyd Resins
Animal Feed
Market Size Estimation and Forecast, by Application
Regional Insights
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East and Africa
Market Size Estimation and Forecast, by Region
13 Malic Acid
Malic Acid and Its Properties
Chemical Structure
History
Production Process
Production Capacity and Manufacturers
Price Trend
Hazards Caused
Factors Driving the Growth of Malic Acid Market
Increasing Packaged Food Industry
Growing Personal Care Segment
Application Areas of Malic Acid
Beverages
Confectionary and Food
Other industries
Market Size Estimation and Forecast, by Application
Regional Insights
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East and Africa
Market Size Estimation and Forecast, by Region
14 Lactic Acid
Lactic Acid and Its Properties
Chemical Structure
History
Production Process
Fermentation
Chemical Production
Production Capacity and Manufacturers
Price Trend
Hazards Caused
Factors Driving the Growth of Lactic Acid Market
Increase in Demand for Personal Care Products
Rising Demand for Packaged Foods
Application Areas of Lactic Acid
Polylactic Acid (PLA)
Food and Beverage
Pharmaceuticals and Personal Care
Other industries
Market Size Estimation and Forecast, by Application
Regional Insights
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East and Africa
Market Size Estimation and Forecast, by Region
15 Competitive Landscape
Industry Structure
Market Share Analysis
Acetic Acid
Formic Acid
Propionic Acid
Citric Acid
Malic Acid
Strategy Analysis
New Product Launches
Agreements, Partnerships and Collaborations
Expansions
Investments
Divestments
Joint Ventures
Other Developments
16 Company Profiles
- Ashok Alco-Chem Limited
- Allchem Laboratories
- BASF
- Celanese Corporation
- Dow Chemical Company
- Eurochem
- Eastman Chemical Company
- Feicheng Acid Chemicals
- Gnfc Ltd
- Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd.
- Kao Chemicals Europe. S.L.
- Koei Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Lumiprobe Corporation
- Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V.
- Oxea Gmbh
- Perstorp Holding Ab
- Perrigo Api India Private Limited
- Saudi Bio-Acids Company
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd.
- Vvf L.L.C.
- Yancheng City Chunzua Aroma Co., Ltd.
17 Appendix: List of Abbreviations
Companies Mentioned
- Adnagen
- Advanced Cell Diagnostics
- Apocell
- Aviva Biosciences
- Biocep Ltd.
- Biocept Inc.
- Biofluidica Microtechnologies Llc
- Canopus Biosciences
- Cellmax Life
- Celltrafix Inc.
- Celula
- Clearbridge Biomedics
- Creatv Microtech Inc
- Cynvenio Biosystems Inc.
- Cytotrack
- Epic Biosciences
- Fluxion Biosciences
- Greiner Bio-One Gmbh
- Ikonisys Inc.
- Ivdiagnostics Inc
- Janssen Diagnostics
- Menarini-Silicon Biosystems
- Miltenyi Biotec
- Nanostring Technologies Inc.
- Natural Nano Inc.
- Rarecells
- Screencell
- Stemcell Technologies
- Synergex Corp.
- Sysmex Corp.
- Vitatex Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4twp6p/circulating_tumor?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/circulating-tumor-cell-ctc-diagnostics-technologies-and-global-markets-2018-2022-with-2016-2017-data-300631189.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article