Circus Circus Las Vegas Announces Black Friday Adventuredome Season Pass Deal & Winter Break Savings

Discounted Adventuredome Season Passes + Celebrate Winter Break with 50% Off Adventuredome Wristbands and Half-Off Games at The Carnival Midway

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Circus Circus Las Vegas , Las Vegas' most family-friendly hotel and resort, is gearing up for the holiday season by unveiling special offers for the iconic Adventuredome and The Midway. To celebrate Black Friday, Adventuredome regular season passes will be available for $199, $100 off the normal price of $299, and junior season passes will be $100, $50 off the normal price of $150. Adventuredome will also offer single day wristbands 50% off Wednesday, November 26 through Saturday, November 29 for Las Vegas locals looking to enjoy a day of fun Thanksgiving weekend.

Circus Circus Las Vegas is a privately owned hotel and casino that offers dining, shopping, entertainment and more than 101,000 square feet of gaming space. A family favorite Las Vegas resort since its inception, Circus Circus provides affordable rates for its nearly 4,000 guest rooms in its lodge, tower rooms, suites and RV Park, and family-fun activities ranging from the thrills of The Adventuredome theme park to live circus acts right on the casino floor.

Additionally, Circus Circus will offer 50% off Adventuredome wristbands and bring back Happy Hour Pricing at The Carnival Midway, making all games half-priced from noon to 3 p.m. every day from December 19, 2025, through January 4, 2026.

"The holiday season is all about spending time with your loved ones and making lasting memories," said Shana Gerety, general manager at Circus Circus Las Vegas. "To celebrate the holiday season, we wanted to introduce special pricing to make it easier for Las Vegas locals and visitors to have a day of fun at Circus Circus."

From Black Friday through Cyber Monday, guests can take advantage of $199 Adventuredome Season Passes, normally priced $299. The season pass unlocks exclusive perks for thrill-seekers all year long, including 20% off up to additional four wristbands per visit and 20% off purchases at Sweet Stuff and the Adventuredome Snack Bar. Perfect for families, the Season Pass offers an easy way to enjoy unlimited fun throughout 2025.

To celebrate winter break from school, the Adventuredome is offering 50% off all wristbands from December 19 through January 4, giving families a budget-friendly way to enjoy time together while school is out. Additionally, The Carnival Midway will offer Happy Hour Pricing every day from noon to 3 p.m., allowing guests to experience games at half the price and keep the fun going twice as long. With rides and attractions for all ages, it's an ideal spot to kick off holiday celebrations or spend an unforgettable day out of the house.

The 5-acre amusement park on the iconic Las Vegas Strip offers fun-provoking games and rides for all ages, including the Canyon Blaster, El Loco rollercoasters, NebulaZ, Sand Pirate, Inverter, Twistin Tea Cups, Go Karts, a rock-climbing wall, arcade, carnival-style games, virtual reality games, and an 18-hole miniature golf course, among many, many more.

The Circus Circus Carnival Midway has endless entertainment for guests of all ages, featuring an extensive selection of state-of-the-art video games, classic arcade favorites, and premium prizes. At the heart of the Midway, visitors can enjoy complimentary world-class circus acts performed daily on the dedicated circus stage. With over 200 popular and retro arcade games, the Midway and its vibrant arcade create an energetic atmosphere that continues to captivate generations of families and thrill-seekers alike.

Family fun is more than just the Adventuredome and The Carnival Midway at Circus Circus. As families look to make even more unforgettable memories, Circus Circus is THE destination to an incredible variety of fun and entertainment, including:

SpongeBob's Crazy Carnival Ride: Created by Sally Dark Rides and inspired by Nickelodeon's beloved animated series, this interactive ride at Circus Circus Las Vegas immerses guests in SpongeBob's Bikini Bottom with vibrant sets, special effects, animatronics, and vivid projections. Riders join Mr. Krabs' wacky carnival games while Plankton plots to steal the Krabby Patty secret formula — delivering a hilarious, sensory adventure for the whole family.

The Garage: This highly immersive space features "Birdly" virtual reality (VR), exciting neon mini-bowling alleys and Full Swing Video Golf Simulators which includes golf, soccer, baseball, dodge ball, down the pin, and many more.

This highly immersive space features "Birdly" virtual reality (VR), exciting neon mini-bowling alleys and Full Swing Video Golf Simulators which includes golf, soccer, baseball, dodge ball, down the pin, and many more. Splash Zone: The expansive pool complex features two refreshing swimming pools, inviting whirlpools, and the popular Splash Pad — an interactive water playground complete with water cannons, spill buckets, and rain trees for all ages to enjoy. At the heart of the water park is the 50-foot slide tower, thrilling guests with three exciting slides: the Mat Racer, Aqua Tube, and Speed Slide. Guests can enhance their day with private cabana rentals and convenient poolside bites from the Splash Snacks food truck.

For information visit www.circuscircus.com, or follow the property on Facebook, TikTok and Instagram.

