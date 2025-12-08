Circus Circus Las Vegas Doubles Down on Vintage Vegas with New Bingo Hall, Additional Coin Operated Slots

Circus Circus Las Vegas Becomes Only Las Vegas Strip Property to Offer Bingo

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Circus Circus Las Vegas , Las Vegas' most family-friendly hotel and resort, announced today its opening a bingo hall that embraces the true vintage Vegas bingo experience, built around paper cards, ink daubers, cheap eats and live gameplay. The new hall is slated to open in February of 2026, with an expanded coin-operated slot area outside of the hall to open in March of 2026.

Circus Circus Las Vegas is a privately owned hotel and casino that offers dining, shopping, entertainment and more than 101,000 square feet of gaming space. A family favorite Las Vegas resort since its inception, Circus Circus provides affordable rates for its nearly 4,000 guest rooms in its lodge, tower rooms, suites and RV Park, and family-fun activities ranging from the thrills of The Adventuredome theme park to live circus acts right on the casino floor.

Designed as a nostalgic bingo experience, the hall will accommodate 255 players per session, and feature six sessions daily at the start. Each session will feature 10 total games, including traditional bingo games, a bonus game and a coverall, all played on paper with daubers. Guests will be able to purchase a full session package for $30, with the ability to purchase additional cards. Prizes will be paid in cash, with payouts starting at $50 and reaching up to $1,500, giving guests a chance to win throughout each high-energy, exciting session.

"We've seen a lot of success leaning into nostalgia as we continue to refresh and update Circus Circus Las Vegas," said Shana Gerety, general manager at Circus Circus Las Vegas. "It started with Slots-A-Fun, the only coin-operated casino on the Las Vegas Strip and enhancing the food and beverage options, by offering cheap beer and bites. Our customers loved the experience, and we're excited to continue to lean into nostalgia on property and offer the Strip's only bingo hall, with affordable pricing, great food and beverage options, and a true bingo experience without a tablet doing the work for you."

Located on the Promenade level and steps away from a new concession stand serving classic favorites, including hot dogs, pretzels, nachos, beer and a selection of cocktails. Circus Circus will also debut a new gaming space outside of the bingo hall with popular coin-operated slot machines, creating a throwback experience that pairs bingo, slots and value-friendly food and beverage.

The debut of the bingo hall is part of a broader, property-wide effort to restore an "old school Vegas" feel in Las Vegas. The resort is in the process of refreshing its gaming floor with updated carpeting and paint, enhancing several food outlets, and continue to showcase love to Nevada residents with locals' promotions across the Adventuredome and Carnival Midway.

The bingo hall will be restricted to guests 21 years of age and older. Session times, final payout structures and additional promotional details will be announced closer to opening.

About Circus Circus Las Vegas

Circus Circus Las Vegas is a privately owned hotel and casino that offers dining, shopping, entertainment and more than 101,000 square feet of gaming space. A family favorite Las Vegas resort since its inception, Circus Circus provides affordable rates for its nearly 4,000 guest rooms in its lodge, tower rooms, suites and RV Park, and family-fun activities ranging from the thrills of The Adventuredome theme park to live circus acts right on the casino floor.

For information visit www.circuscircus.com, or follow the property on Facebook, TikTok and Instagram.

SOURCE Circus Circus Las Vegas