Circus Circus Las Vegas Revives the Vintage Vegas Experience with Debut of Bingo Hall, Additional Coin-Operated Slots

Circus Circus Is Now The Only Las Vegas Strip Property to Offer Bingo or Coin Operated Slots

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Circus Circus Las Vegas, Las Vegas' most family-friendly hotel and resort, debuted its new traditional-style bingo hall and expanded coin operated slot machine gaming floor. Designed as a throwback bingo experience, the hall will accommodate 255 players per session, and feature five sessions kicking off at 3 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, starting today.

The new bingo hall embraces the true vintage Vegas bingo experience, built around paper cards, ink daubers, cheap eats and live gameplay. The new hall opens on the properties' Promenade Level with an expanded coin-operated slot area and concession stand outside of the hall.

"There's never been a better time to bring bingo back to the Las Vegas Strip," said Shana Gerety, general manager of Circus Circus Las Vegas. "At Circus Circus, we're honoring the classic Las Vegas experience guests have always loved, while adding modern touches that keep it fresh for a new generation drawn to nostalgia."

Each session will feature 14 total games, including traditional bingo games, a bonus game and a coverall, all played on paper with daubers. Guests will be able to purchase a full session package for $30, with the ability to purchase additional cards. Prizes will be paid in cash, with payouts starting at $50 and reaching up to $1,500, giving guests a chance to win throughout each high-energy, exciting session.

"Today's guests want fun, affordable experiences, and that's exactly what we brought back with Slots-A-Fun, the Strip's only coin-operated casino floor, plus budget-friendly classics like cheap beers and bites," Gerety added. "Now we're keeping that momentum going with the Strip's only bingo hall, paper packets, real daubers, and great food, drinks, and pricing that make it easy to join in."

The debut of the bingo hall is part of a broader, property-wide effort to restore an "old school Vegas" feel in Las Vegas. The resort is in the process of refreshing its gaming floor with updated carpeting and paint, enhancing several food outlets, and continue to showcase love to Nevada residents with locals' promotions across the Adventuredome and Carnival Midway.

The bingo hall will be restricted to guests 21 years of age and older.

Circus Circus Las Vegas is a privately owned hotel and casino that offers dining, shopping, entertainment and more than 101,000 square feet of gaming space. A family favorite Las Vegas resort since its inception, Circus Circus provides affordable rates for its nearly 4,000 guest rooms in its lodge, tower rooms, suites and RV Park, and family-fun activities ranging from the thrills of The Adventuredome theme park to live circus acts right on the casino floor.

For information visit www.circuscircus.com

