Cireson Hires Accomplished System Center Professional to Fuel Product Innovation

SAN DIEGO, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cireson, a leading provider of Microsoft-aligned service and asset management solutions for IT organizations, today announced the appointment of Adam Dzyacky to the role of Product Manager. This addition reflects Cireson's continued commitment to the Microsoft System Center platform and builds on the authority Cireson has developed in the Microsoft service and asset management market since its inception in 2011.

"The System Center community trusts Adam immensely," said Shaun Ericson, co-founder of Cireson. "His proven track record of combining System Center's power with the modern flexibility of Microsoft tools such as PowerShell and Azure APIs makes him the perfect fit to help take our product strategy into the future."

Dzyacky brings more than 10 years of experience in IT operations and support, most recently, eight years at Baxter Credit Union. At Cireson, he will focus on Product Management responsibilities with an emphasis on product innovation. Dzyacky will actively participate in the company's product strategy, leading market research efforts and product roadmap development.

"Adam has a valuable market perspective developed from his years of System Center administration and ITSM expertise," said James Kleinschnitz, Director of Product and Development at Cireson. "His ability to create innovative solutions to common but costly ITSM problems through automation and integration made him stand out in our search. We could not be more excited to have Adam help push the envelope for the next generation of Cireson solutions."

"I am beyond thrilled to join the Cireson team," said Dzyacky. "I truly believe Cireson is uniquely positioned to best serve the massive market of Microsoft Service and Asset management. As a former customer, I am passionate about Cireson's mission and have seen the positive business impact firsthand. I cannot wait to contribute to the company's future growth and, most importantly, enable customers to achieve more with their Microsoft and Cireson investment."

Cireson was founded in 2011 on a simple, powerful idea: to empower customers to do more with Microsoft System Center. Today, Cireson develops Service, Asset and Systems Management solutions that maximize a company's current investments in Microsoft technology like System Center Service Manager (SCSM), Configuration Manager (SCCM) and Microsoft 365. From modern and responsive web-based Service Desk Portals to integrated ITSM features in Microsoft Outlook and Teams, Cireson helps over 700 global enterprises make it easy to integrate Service and Asset management tools with the platforms they work in every day.

