CÎROC Champions Creative Ease with the 'Blue Dot Creative Residency': An Innovative Program Empowering Emerging Storytellers

The new program will give creatives the financial capital, mentorship and the space to develop a passion project that will shape the culture of tomorrow

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world where hustle culture is a necessary part of a creator's journey, time, resources and funding can be increasingly elusive luxuries for those looking to invest in their creative footprint. The makers of CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka proudly announce a chance to turn passion into production with the launch of the 'Blue Dot Creative Residency.'

Turn passion into production with the support of CÎROC's Blue Dot Creative Residency. Craft cocktail featured at CÎROC's Night at the Museum Dinner. CÎROC Blue Dot and CÎROC Limonata beside creatively crafted cocktails from CÎROC's Night at the Museum Dinner on Friday, December 6 at The Rubell Museum.

Centered around the verticals of entertainment, music, art and fashion, 'The Blue Dot Creative Residency' is designed to support creatives looking to expand into a new creative field and broaden their platforms by exploring uncharted ventures. The innovative program will deliver an environment of creative ease by providing them with direct funding, resources and access needed to invest back into passion projects that shape the culture of tomorrow.

CÎROC has long championed greater Black representation in culture. Now, through the program, the brand will help remove the biggest barriers many diverse talents face—lack of funds and bandwidth—to expand their potential and become true multi-hyphenates.

For years, CÎROC has been the vodka creatives turn to in moments of elevated celebration. Staying true to this tradition and to kick off this moment, CÎROC celebrated creatives during the biggest art week in Miami with an exclusive dinner experience held on Friday, December 6th at the iconic Rubell Museum where artists, creators and tastemakers came together to embrace the spirit of creative ease.

CÎROC has enlisted entertainment industry partners to help identify and vet promising applicants for the inaugural residency class. Together, they will provide capital and unprecedented access to collaborators who will help the creative residents develop their artistic expression. This includes initiatives such as:

(Ease)capes: Members of the program will have the opportunity to take a beat, a breath and some much-needed creative time off (CTO) during key cultural events in art, entertainment, music and fashion that include brainstorms and working sessions to help fuel their inspiration and help them show up as their most inspired selves when it matters most.

Members of the program will have the opportunity to take a beat, a breath and some much-needed creative time off (CTO) during key cultural events in art, entertainment, music and fashion that include brainstorms and working sessions to help fuel their inspiration and help them show up as their most inspired selves when it matters most. Creative Trust: Members will receive mentorship and project specific guidance from a diverse network of industry leaders, who will work closely with them throughout the program to help bring their projects to life and amplify their work through behind-the-scenes content.

"As a brand built for the culture, CÎROC has proudly championed luxury and creativity for over 20 years," said Victoria David, Brand Director, CÎROC. "Through the Blue Dot Creative Residency, we are excited to provide the support and resources necessary for this new generation to help shape the culture of tomorrow."

The program will culminate in the release of creative concepts across entertainment, art, music and fashion, each fueled through grants and resources provided by CÎROC and the entertainment industry partners.



Through 2025, the program will support and help talent distribute and showcase their projects across different verticals, from movie theatre partnerships to commission-free art galleries.

The Blue Dot Creative Residency, open to US residents 25 years old and above, will be accepting applications soon. Be the first to apply when entries open by visiting www.CÎROC.com .

CÎROC encourages people of legal drinking age to celebrate responsibly. Stay up to date with the latest news, cocktails and exciting social content by following the conversation at @CÎROC .

About CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka

CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka is gluten-free and distilled from fine French grapes; a process inspired by over a century of wine-making expertise and craftsmanship, providing a crisp, clean taste and citrus nose. Launched nationwide in January 2003, DIAGEO's ever-expanding flavor portfolio includes CÎROC RED BERRY, CÎROC COCONUT, CÎROC PEACH, CÎROC PINEAPPLE, CÎROC APPLE, CÎROC MANGO, CÎROC SUMMER WATERMELON, CÎROC SUMMER CITRUS, CÎROC PASSION and CÎROC LIMONATA. In June 2018, the makers of CÎROC entered the brown spirits category with the introduction of CÎROC VS, Fine French Brandy. In April 2022, the brand entered the ready-to-drink market, bringing the spirit of luxury and culture to the category with CÎROC Vodka Spritz.

About DIAGEO North America

DIAGEO is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, CÎROC and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DELEÓN and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO ) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com . Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com , for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow on Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

SOURCE CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka