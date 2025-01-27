CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka Opens Applications for Inaugural Blue Dot Creative Residency in Park City During Festival Week

An innovative initiative that champions creativity, mentorship, storytelling and celebration, the BDCR provides an exciting opportunity for storytellers to bring their passion projects to life, delivering an environment of creative ease through direct funding, resources and support that all creatives need to break barriers and shape the culture of tomorrow.

During this iconic festival in Park City, Utah, where creatives come to shop their films and share projects near completion, CÎROC provided a first look at the BDCR, welcoming Woody McClain to a weekend of networking, après-ski cocktails, and film screenings. Woody also participated in the BDCR's immersive activations spotlighting the creative journey, seamlessly blending work, play and creative inspiration to help take his new project to the finish line. The experience included:

Addressing the Creator's Dilemma Panel: Hosted during the renowned MACRO Lodge, organized by multimedia platform company Stay MACRO, CÎROC kicked off the weekend with the "Addressing the Creator's Dilemma" panel, moderated by Imani Ellis , founder & CEO of the Creative Collective and Culture Con. The panel featured actors Michael Ealy and Jharrel Jerome, actor and producer David Oyelowo and the first BDCR member, actor and multihyphenate Edward Woody McClain in a thought-provoking discussion around their creative journeys and the challenges of balancing personal passions with financial success.





Hosted during the renowned MACRO Lodge, organized by multimedia platform company Stay MACRO, CÎROC kicked off the weekend with the "Addressing the Creator's Dilemma" panel, moderated by , founder & CEO of the Creative Collective and Culture Con. The panel featured actors and Jharrel Jerome, actor and producer and the first BDCR member, actor and multihyphenate in a thought-provoking discussion around their creative journeys and the challenges of balancing personal passions with financial success. Creative (Ease)scape: Following the panel discussion, Woody McClain participated in the first BDCR working session, designed to foster the creative ease that the program aims to create for its members. The session enabled Woody to connect with his creative collaborator to refine his ideas and workshop how best to bring the concept to life. The day concluded with an adventurous escape to the slopes of Park City , offering a chance to recharge and embrace some fun while fueling creative energy.

"While creative inspiration can indeed come from anywhere, often times, it's the follow through or execution that separates those who make it to the finish line from those who don't," said Michael Ealy "Even as a seasoned professional – whether it's a movie, a TV show or my own project– it can be overwhelming at the start. It's easy to get scared away from big projects because you don't have the time or support you need, so the connection and community that CÎROC's Blue Dot Creative Residency is providing is going to do a lot to help its members push through what can be the hardest parts of being a creative."

As part of the celebration, CÎROC took over the bars at the MACRO Lodge, offering attendees a space to celebrate creativity and innovation over specialty cocktails hosted by the cast of Love, Brooklyn for an evening of conversation and comedy.

U.S. residents aged 25 and older interested in joining Erika Alexander and Woody McClain can apply at www.ciroc.com by February 24, 2025, for a spot in the inaugural class and a chance to receive funding, resources and support to bring their own passion project to life.

"Creatives need more than just financial support, they require community and creative ease to think bigger, celebrate brighter and produce their best work," said Victoria David, Brand Director, CÎROC. "We are excited to have had the opportunity to unveil Woody as the first member of the program's inaugural class in Park City, where fresh new stories and inspiration can come to life on a global stage and cannot wait to see what we create with Erika."

The BDCR will continue its commitment to empowering creators by participating in other major cultural events, where the complete inaugural class will have further opportunities to expand on their creative endeavors and ultimately premier projects that will help shape the culture of tomorrow.

CÎROC encourages people of legal drinking age to celebrate responsibly. Stay up to date with the latest news, cocktails and exciting social content by following the conversation at @CIROC.

About CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka

CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka is gluten-free and distilled from fine French grapes; a process inspired by over a century of wine-making expertise and craftsmanship, providing a crisp, clean taste and citrus nose. Launched nationwide in January 2003, DIAGEO's ever-expanding flavor portfolio includes CÎROC RED BERRY, CÎROC COCONUT, CÎROC PEACH, CÎROC PINEAPPLE, CÎROC APPLE, CÎROC MANGO, CÎROC SUMMER WATERMELON, CÎROC SUMMER CITRUS, CÎROC PASSION and CÎROC LIMONATA. In June 2018, the makers of CÎROC entered the brown spirits category with the introduction of CÎROC VS, Fine French Brandy. In April 2022, the brand entered the ready-to-drink market, bringing the spirit of luxury and culture to the category with CÎROC Vodka Spritz.

About DIAGEO North America

DIAGEO is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, CÎROC and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DELEÓN and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness. Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO ) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow on Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

SOURCE CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM? 440k+

Newsrooms &

Influencers 9k+

Digital Media

Outlets 270k+

Journalists

Opted In GET STARTED