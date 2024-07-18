CÎROC LIMONATA IS SQUEEZING MORE OUT OF SUMMER WITH THE LAUNCH OF “CÎROC LIMONATA DROPS”

The Summer of Limonata will feature flavorful events, partnerships with our famiglia of talent partners and delicious collabs to help you curate a Mediterranean vacation vibe – anytime, anywhere!

NEW YORK, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The makers of CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka announce the launch of "CÎROC Limonata Drops," a series of flavorful escapes and exciting collaborations dropping in major cities this summer, bringing the Mediterranean summer vacation vibe to you and elevating the moment with a burst of flavor, transforming occasions into unforgettable experiences – No passport required!

Together with actor, model, and vibrant internet personality Rickey Thompson, CÎROC will bring that little something extra – a light and energy that curates the perfect vibe – to fans this summer through unexpected events, surprise product drops and flavorful Limonata treats, that embody the spirit of a blissful Italian beach summer.

Kicking off with an exclusive VIP preview in Malibu, California earlier this month, the CÎROC Limonata Drops Limonata Villa event helped attendees "Escape with Flavor" with an evening of Italian luxury, giving guests a preview of two exclusive CÎROC Limonata-infused ice cream flavors crafted in partnership with 21+ ice cream and sorbet brand Aubi & Ramsa, embracing the vibe of the Mediterranean—one 'drop' at a time.

The two new flavors celebrate the success of CÎROC Limonata, the newest flavor from CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka, offering an innovative way for fans to try the quality crafted vodka, infused with tangy citrus and Italian lemon flavors:

– Limon Drop: a bold and zesty lemon sorbet made with CÎROC Limonata & Orange Liqueur and garnished with strawberry bits.

– La Limonata: a fresh and flavorful lemon ice cream made with CÎROC Limonata.

These new flavors will debut on the Aubi & Ramsa menu for customers in NY, FL and NV in-stores and online at AubiRamsa.com this National Ice Cream Day, July 21st. Flavors will be available in 3.7oz mini and 16oz pint sizes for a retail price of $10 and $22*.

*Prices may vary by city

"People talk about all kinds of summer adventures, but what I want is an Italian beach summer. After visiting Greece and Spain earlier this year I've been bringing that Mediterranean energy anywhere I can," Thompson himself explained, "these CÎROC Limonata Drops are going to be that little extra dose of Mediterranean bliss! Delicious treats, Limonata cocktails and good vibes, have me savoring every last drop of summer and immediately bring me back to my best memories from vacation."

Following a private preview at the 'Limonata Villa' in Malibu, consumers will be able to join in on the vacation vibes all season long with surprise Limonata experiences during Limonata Drops at select locations in New York, Miami and Las Vegas, coastal takeovers in the Hamptons and Martha's Vineyard and closing out the season over Labor Day Weekend in Chicago for Black Yacht Week.

CÎROC Limonata is available nationwide wherever spirits-based beverages are sold at a suggested retail price of $29.99.

CÎROC encourages people of legal drinking age to celebrate responsibly. Please visit www.CIROC.com for additional information on CÎROC. Stay up to date with the latest news, cocktails and exciting social content by following the conversation at @CIROC.

About CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka

CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka is gluten-free and distilled from fine French grapes; a process inspired by over a century of wine-making expertise and craftsmanship, providing a crisp, clean taste and citrus nose. Launched nationwide in January 2003, DIAGEO's ever-expanding flavor portfolio includes CÎROC RED BERRY, CÎROC COCONUT, CÎROC PEACH, CÎROC PINEAPPLE, CÎROC APPLE, CÎROC MANGO, CÎROC SUMMER WATERMELON, CÎROC SUMMER CITRUS, CÎROC PASSION and CÎROC LIMONATA. In June 2018, the makers of CÎROC entered the brown spirits category with the introduction of CÎROC VS, Fine French Brandy. In April 2022, the brand entered the ready-to-drink market, bringing the spirit of luxury and culture to the category with CÎROC Vodka Spritz.

About DIAGEO North America

DIAGEO is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, CÎROC and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

