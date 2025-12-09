TGL PRESENTED BY SOFI NAMES CÎROC ULTRA-PREMIUM VODKA AS OFFICIAL VODKA PARTNER

CÎROC Athletic Club Luxury Hospitality Available for All TGL Matches with Premium Suite-Level Seating

NEW YORK and PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TGL presented by SoFi, the primetime team golf league, announced CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka as the Official Vodka Partner. The multiyear partnership brings CÎROC's elevated, modern approach to luxury and leisure directly into the heart of SoFi Center. Overlooking TGL's field of play, the newly reimagined and expanded CÎROC Athletic Club offers a shared, luxury hospitality suite experience, featuring upgraded amenities and all-inclusive food and full bar service throughout every match. TGL's second season returns on Sunday, Dec. 28, on ABC, the league's broadcast network debut. Tickets for the CÎROC Athletic Club and other seating options are available now at tglgolf.click/ciroc.

"TGL is one of the most exciting intersections of sport and culture happening right now, and it represents exactly the kind of modern stage where CÎROC shows up best," said Nick Tran, President and Chief Marketing Officer, First Round Collective. "Our approach is always to build experiences that feel intentional and culturally alive. The CÎROC Athletic Club brings that philosophy to life inside SoFi Center through social energy, elevated cocktails, and a hospitality environment that feels connected to how people actually experience sport today."

"Welcoming CÎROC as a new league Official Partner and integrating them into SoFi Center's hospitality lineup is another example of how we're elevating the fan experience at TGL," said Jason Langwell, Chief Revenue Officer, TMRW Sports. "Demand for suite-level viewing continues to grow, and the CÎROC Athletic Club delivers an unparalleled hospitality setting for individuals and small groups attending TGL matches."

In addition to serving as the Official Vodka Partner of TGL and sponsoring the CÎROC Athletic Club, CÎROC's partnership includes pouring rights at SoFi Center, featuring a signature CÎROC Transfusion cocktail. The Transfusion's traditional grape profile pairs naturally with CÎROC, which is distilled from fine French grapes, creating a modern, elevated expression of a classic golf-world favorite.

Season 2 has seen remarkable demand, and availability is now highly limited for greenside seating and premium hospitality upgrades across all 15 regular season matches. The expanded footprint of the CÎROC Athletic Club, which previously was called the Eagle Terrace, will deliver an additional opportunity to experience TGL's premium hospitality, including upgraded theater seating overlooking the field of play, in-suite televisions, and all-inclusive food and full bar with a dedicated service team.

TGL presented by SoFi Media Hub:

The Media Hub offers media members a wide selection of downloadable assets, including player and team images, league and team logos, explainer content, match highlights, overviews of holes, statistics, and more. Media can register for access and apply for match credentials at TGLMediaHub.com.

About TGL presented by SoFi:

Created by TMRW Sports, TGL presented by SoFi features six teams of top PGA TOUR players, including co-founders Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, competing in a season-long, fast-paced competition that brings team golf to primetime. TGL's home is the custom-built SoFi Center, a tech-infused venue on the campus of Palm Beach State College in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. TGL's first season concluded in March 2025 with the awarding of the inaugural SoFi Cup to the league's champion, Atlanta Drive GC, and was recognized with several awards, including the Sloan MIT Sports Analytics Conferences' Alpha Award for Best Sports Innovation and being nominated for SBJ's Sports Business Awards Breakthrough of the Year. In addition to Atlanta Drive, TGL's teams include Boston Common Golf, Jupiter Links Golf Club, Los Angeles Golf Club, New York Golf Club, and The Bay Golf Club, as well as Motor City Golf Club debuting in Season 3, 2027. To learn more about TGL, its teams, rosters, competitive format, schedule and technology, visit TGLGolf.com.

About CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka:

CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka is gluten-free and distilled from fine French grapes; a process inspired by over a century of wine-making expertise and craftsmanship, providing a crisp, clean taste and citrus nose. Launched nationwide in January 2003, DIAGEO's ever-expanding flavor portfolio includes CÎROC RED BERRY, CÎROC COCONUT, CÎROC PEACH, CÎROC PINEAPPLE, CÎROC APPLE, CÎROC MANGO, CÎROC SUMMER WATERMELON, CÎROC SUMMER CITRUS, CÎROC PASSION and CÎROC LIMONATA. In June 2018, the makers of CÎROC entered the brown spirits category with the introduction of CÎROC VS, Fine French Brandy. In April 2022, the brand entered the ready-to-drink market, bringing the spirit of luxury and culture to the category with CÎROC Vodka Spritz.

