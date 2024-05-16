Cirque du Soleil and OUTRIGGER Debut 'Auana

Tickets for the new resident show at OUTRIGGER Waikiki Beachcomber Hotel are now available for purchase

HONOLULU, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After much anticipation, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is proud to unveil its first resident production in Hawai'i entitled, "'Auana." Coming to the OUTRIGGER Waikiki Beachcomber Hotel in late 2024, this unique curation of artistry, acrobatics and heritage brings a new dawn of live entertainment with this Hawai'i-inspired production.

The title, 'Auana, stems from the loose translation to wander, veer off the beaten path or to embark on a journey. After careful consideration and in collaboration with community voices, Cultural Creative Producer Dr. Aaron J. Salā, Director Neil Dorward, Costume Designer Manaola Yap and Choreographer Kumu Hula Hiwa Vaughan, 'Auana was selected to foreshadow the thrilling adventure that audience members will take part in, traversing through Hawai'i's unique mo'olelo (stories) and stylized depictions of historic milestone events. Still under development, 'Auana promises to meld the poetic and nuanced Hawaiian worldview with Cirque du Soleil's signature style of breathtaking acrobatics, dramatic storytelling, and flair.

"Our vision for 'Auana faithfully connects us all to the islands of Hawai'i through innovative and engaging storytelling, using hula dance, music, comedy and incredible acrobatic performances," said Dorward. "It is my hope that our audiences will be transported into a world where stories can live unconstrained by reality, honoring the land and the people of this place."

The fabric of the show is woven through the Native Hawaiian inspiration of the natural beauty of the islands. These components will be personified through color, texture, projections and sound, culminating in a spectacular celebration of the rich Hawaiian culture through the lens of an internationally and locally acclaimed ensemble. The unprecedented debut adds to the legendary genealogy of Waikīkī entertainment, bringing revelry back to the heart of this world-famous neighborhood at the OUTRIGGER Waikiki Beachcomber Hotel. The home for 'Auana will be a custom-designed, intimate theater space, seating 784 guests.

Tickets for 'Auana are now available at www.cirquedusoleil.com/hawaii for performances starting December 15, 2024. Ticket prices start at $69 plus taxes and fees with a special 30% kama'āina discount available. 'Auana will perform Wednesday through Sunday at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. with no performances Monday and Tuesday. Show schedules are subject to change.

For more information about this joint venture led by OUTRIGGER Hospitality Group and Cirque du Soleil, follow @cirquedusoleil.auana and @waikikibeachcomber on Instagram and facebook.com/auana.cirquedusoleil and facebook.com/waikikibeachcomber on Facebook.

ABOUT CIRQUE DU SOLEIL ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in live entertainment. Building on four decades of pushing the boundaries of the imagination, the Company brings its creative approach to a large variety of entertainment forms, such as multimedia productions, immersive experiences, and special events. Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group celebrates 40 years of defying reality, defining entertainment, and illuminating the world through art and creativity. Since its creation in 1984, more than 400 million people have been inspired on 6 continents and 86 countries. The Canadian company now employs more than 4,000 employees, including 1,200 artists from 80 different nationalities. For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, please visit cirquedusoleil.com.

ABOUT OUTRIGGER HOSPITALITY GROUP

For more than 75 years, OUTRIGGER has charted a journey of discovery – expanding from Hawai'i to premier resort destinations including Fiji, Mauritius, Thailand and the Maldives. The privately held hospitality company invites guests to 'Come Be Here' with authentic Signature Experiences and the Outrigger DISCOVERY loyalty program – a member of the award-winning Global Hotel Alliance (GHA). OUTRIGGER's multi-branded portfolio includes OUTRIGGER® Resorts, OHANA Hotels by OUTRIGGER®, Hawaii Vacation Condos by Outrigger®, Kapalua Villas Maui and Honua Kai Resort & Spa Maui while also managing select properties from top international hotel brands including Embassy Suites by Hilton®. Find out more at OUTRIGGER.com or visit @OUTRIGGERResorts on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

