CIRQUE DU SOLEIL ENTERTAINMENT GROUP ANNOUNCES BIGGEST DEALS OF THE YEAR DURING BLACK FRIDAY AND CYBER MONDAY

Guests Can Enjoy Up to 50% Off Touring and Resident Productions

MONTREAL, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Get ready to step into the spotlight of the holiday season! Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group presents rarely offered deals during Black Friday and Cyber Monday for its touring and resident shows performing globally. From heart-pounding big-top adventures to dazzling holiday spectaculars, audiences can take advantage of rare discounts ranging from 10% to 50% off select performances. These limited-time offers span select dates in 2025 and 2026, with availability and blackout periods varying by show.

'Twas The Night Before…

The exhilarating spin on the beloved Christmas classic, 'Twas The Night Before…, is offering special ticket discounts in Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Phoenix, and Salt Lake City. To learn more, purchase tickets, or explore other tour stops, please visit: www.cirquedusoleil.com/twas-the-night-before

LUZIA

The critically acclaimed big top production LUZIA is offering up to 40% off select shows in Atlanta, Toronto, and Vancouver for purchases made November 18 – December 1. For LUZIA shows in Miami & Oaks (with Fever), the offer is valid November 21 – December 1, with 20% off select performances. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit: www.cirquedusoleil.com/luzia

ECHO

Cirque du Soleil's newest big top production ECHO is offering up to 40% off select performances in San Francisco, Seattle, Dallas, and Montreal for purchases made November 18 – December 1. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit: www.cirquedusoleil.com/echo

Cirque du Soleil Las Vegas Resident Shows

The Las Vegas resident productions are offering special ticket savings of up to 40% off purchases made between November 18 – December 5, valid for select performances through Q2 2026 (blackout dates apply). Productions include: Mystère at Treasure Island, KÀ at MGM Grand, Mad Apple at New York-New York, Michael Jackson ONE at Mandalay Bay, and "O" at Bellagio. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit: www.cirquedusoleil.com/las-vegas-shows

Drawn to Life at Disney Springs in Orlando

The awe-inspiring creative collaboration between Cirque du Soleil and Disney, Drawn to Life, is offering up to 30% off select shows for purchases made November 18 – December 1. Offer valid for performances through March 29, 2026. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit: www.cirquedusoleil.com/drawn-to-life

Cirque du Soleil Europe Touring Shows: KURIOS, KOOZA, OVO, ALEGRIA

Select European touring productions, including KURIOS, KOOZA, OVO, and ALEGRIA, are offering special Black Friday and Cyber Monday ticket savings of 10% to 30% on selected performances and price levels for purchases made between November 18 and December 1. Offer details vary by city and production. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit: www.cirquedusoleil.com

'AUANA (Honolulu, Hawaii)

Experience the magic of 'AUANA at the OUTRIGGER Waikiki Beachcomber. Offer: 30% off select price levels. Offer valid between November 18 – December 4 and on performances through Dec. 31, 2025. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit: www.cirquedusoleil.com/auana

JOYA (Riviera Maya, Mexico)

The acclaimed resident dining and theatrical experience JOYA is offering up to 30% off select performances purchased November 18 – December 1. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit: www.cirquedusoleil.com/joya

LUDŌ (Nuevo Vallarta, Mexico)

The newly announced resident show LUDŌ is offering up to 15% off select performances purchased November 18 – December 1. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit: www.cirquedusoleil.com/ludo

Cirque Dreams Holidaze

The beloved, whimsical holiday spectacular Cirque Dreams Holidaze will tour nationwide November 20 – December 31, 2025. Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers will be available in select markets. To find a venue in a city near you, please visit: www.cirquedreams.com

PAW Patrol Live!

Save 30% on tickets with code PPLGIFT for select PAW Patrol Live! productions from November 18 – December 1. See Ryder and the pups from Nickelodeon's top-rated preschool series live on stage! To find a city near you, please visit: www.pawpatrollive.com

Blue Man Group Las Vegas

The international entertainment phenomenon Blue Man Group, performing at Luxor Hotel & Casino, is offering up to 50% off tickets purchased November 18 – December 9, valid for performances between November 18, 2025 – March 31, 2026. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit: www.blueman.com/blackfriday

Blue Man Group North American Tour

Fans can receive up to 50% off tickets for select 2026 touring markets including:

Milwaukee, WI; Greensboro, NC; Philadelphia, PA; Detroit, MI; Lubbock, TX; Daytona Beach, FL; Jacksonville, FL; and Atlanta, GA. For more information and touring details, please visit: www.blueman.com/blackfriday

About Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in live entertainment. Building on four decades of pushing the boundaries of the imagination, the artistic entertainment company brings its creative approach to a large variety of artistic forms such as live shows, multimedia productions, long-form content, music, immersive experiences, and special events. Since its creation in 1984, more than 400 million people have been inspired on 6 continents and 86 countries. The Canadian company now employs almost 4000 employees, including 1200 artists from more than 80 different nationalities. Along with its affiliates – Blue Man Group, VStar Entertainment Group, and The Works Entertainment Group – Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group continues to expand its creative reach. For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, please visit cirquedusoleil.com .

