Cirque du Soleil 'Auana Brings Ōlelo Hawaiʻi to Global Audiences With Debut Original Soundtrack

BMG and Cirque du Soleil to release the 16-track original soundtrack on July 17;

the lead single "Kele ka Moana" is available now

HONOLULU, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The music of Cirque du Soleil's acclaimed Hawaiʻi resident production, ʻAuana, will soon reach audiences around the world. BMG and Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group today announced the release of the show's first official original soundtrack, available worldwide on all major streaming platforms beginning July 17.

Cirque du Soleil ‘Auana releases show’s original soundtrack. Musicians perform at the Cirque du Soleil ‘Auana soundtrack celebration event on July 14th at the OUTRIGGER Waikīkī Beachcomber Hotel. (Courtesy of Cirque du Soleil 'Auana)

More than a theatrical soundtrack, the 16-track album represents a milestone for Hawaiian culture. Performed entirely in ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi, it is among the few globally distributed full-length soundtracks to feature the Native Hawaiian language from beginning to end.

As Cirque du Soleil's first resident production in Hawaiʻi, and the first in the company's 42-year history to be inspired by a single destination, ʻAuana was created to celebrate the stories, landscapes and living culture of Hawaiʻi. The soundtrack extends that vision beyond the theater, inviting listeners everywhere to experience the beauty and richness of ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi through music.

"Like many Indigenous languages, ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi has overcome tremendous challenges, making opportunities like this especially meaningful," said Dr. Keao NeSmith, Native Hawaiian linguist and lyricist for ʻAuana. "This soundtrack allows our language to travel far beyond the theater and beyond Hawaiʻi itself. Every song carries our stories, our places and our identity. To hear an entire album in ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi on a global platform is a powerful reminder that our language is alive, evolving and continuing to inspire."

Composer Evan Duffy created an original score that blends Cirque du Soleil's signature theatrical style with the musical traditions, rhythms and natural beauty of Hawaiʻi. Working closely with Dr. NeSmith and the cultural creative team, the music deepens the production's storytelling while honoring the spirit and traditions of the islands.

"Music has always been the emotional heartbeat of ʻAuana," said Evan Duffy, composer of ʻAuana. "I'm honored that audiences around the world can now take this music with them and experience Hawaiʻi's stories long after they've left the theater."

The full soundtrack will be available on all major streaming platforms beginning July 17, with the lead single, "Kele ka Moana," available now at cirquedusoleil.com/music.

The soundtrack showcases an extraordinary lineup of Hawaiʻi artists, including renowned musician Taimane Gardner, vocalist Alana Kahiapo and award-winning Kumu Hula Hiwa Vaughan, alongside the production's live musicians John Signor, Christina Souza and Joshua Tavares, whose performances audiences can experience nightly in ʻAuana.

The production is guided by Cultural Creative Producer Dr. Aaron J. Salā and Director Neil Dorward (The Illusionists, Circus 1903), alongside an acclaimed collective of Native Hawaiian artists and scholars. The creative team includes renowned fashion designer and hula practitioner Manaola Yap as costume designer, award-winning Kumu Hula Hiwa Vaughan as choreographer, and linguist Dr. Keao NeSmith, whose contributions ensure the production is presented entirely in ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi, helping preserve and celebrate Native Hawaiian language and culture while complementing Cirque du Soleil's signature artistry.

Since premiering at the OUTRIGGER Waikīkī Beachcomber Hotel in December 2024 through a partnership with OUTRIGGER Hospitality Group, ʻAuana has welcomed audiences from around the world. Performances are held Wednesday through Sunday at 5:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. HST. Tickets are available at cirquedusoleil.com/auana. For the latest news and updates, follow 'Auana on social media on Facebook and Instagram.

FULL TRACK LIST:

Ka'i 'AUANA Ala Moe Hānau ka Moana Kele ka Moana Holunape ka Niu Pō Mahina Ka Nalu Kai Māmala Māui Kolohe Pua Naupaka Aloha 'Āina Māui Ki'iki'i Pele 'Ai Honua Mimilo Ke Ānuenue Ho'i 'AUANA

ABOUT ʻAUANA:

'Auana is a breathtaking fusion of Cirque du Soleil's world-renowned artistry and the profound stories, or mo'olelo, of Hawai'i. Through awe-inspiring acrobatics, mesmerizing hula, and captivating music, this one-of-a-kind production honors the deep connection to the land and the people of these islands. Be swept away as the traditions that have shaped Hawai'i for generations come alive in a thrilling celebration of its beauty, resilience, and spirit.

ABOUT CIRQUE DU SOLEIL ENTERTAINMENT GROUP:

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in live entertainment. Building on four decades of pushing the boundaries of the imagination, the artistic entertainment company brings its creative approach to a large variety of artistic forms such as live shows, multimedia productions, long-from content, music, immersive experiences, and special events. Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group celebrates 40 years of defying reality, defining entertainment, and illuminating the world through art and creativity. Since its creation in 1984, more than 400 million people have been inspired on 6 continents and 86 countries. The Canadian company now employs more than 4000 employees, including 1200 artists from more than 80 different nationalities. For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, please visit cirquedusoleil.com.

ABOUT OUTRIGGER RESORTS & HOTELS:

For more than 75 years, OUTRIGGER has charted a journey of discovery – expanding from Hawai'i to premier resort destinations including Fiji, Mauritius, Thailand and the Maldives. The privately held hospitality company invites guests to 'Come Be Here' with authentic Signature Experiences and the OUTRIGGER DISCOVERY loyalty program – a member of the award-winning Global Hotel Alliance (GHA). OUTRIGGER's multi-branded portfolio includes OUTRIGGER Resorts, Hawaii Vacation Condos by OUTRIGGER®, The Kapalua Villas Maui and OUTRIGGER Honua Kai Resort & Spa while also managing select properties from top international hotel brands including Embassy Suites by Hilton®. Find out more at OUTRIGGER.com or visit @OUTRIGGERResorts on Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT BMG:

BMG is an integrated music publishing and recordings business and the world's fourth-largest international music company. BMG's distinctive pitch is a relentless focus on global service to its artist and songwriter clients, combining creative insight and support with the best in technology and analytics. BMG's 20 offices across 13 core music markets represent over three million songs and recordings, including many of the most renowned and successful catalogs in popular music history. BMG is owned by international media, services and education company Bertelsmann, whose other content businesses include the entertainment company RTL Group and the trade book publisher Penguin Random House. With its integrated technology platform, artist-friendly culture, and commitment to help artists maximize their income, BMG aims to be the best company in music to do business with. For more information, please visit bmg.com.

SOURCE Cirque du Soleil 'Auana