Cirque du Soleil Brings VOLTA, Its Newest Big Top Production, To Washington, DC Area!

Tickets Tickets (starting at $49) for the general public will be available for purchase beginning March 1, 2019 by visiting cirquedusoleil.com/volta or calling 1-877-9CIRQUE (1-877-924-7783). To better suit the needs of families, VOLTA 's show schedule has been tailored with weekly showtimes beginning at 7:30PM and weekend matinees as early as 12:30PM. Discover our Hennessy Black VIP Experience package which includes a cocktail reception with open bar and hors d'oeuvres inspired by the show, access to the best seats for greater comfort, complimentary parking and more!

The show

Energetic, urban and contemporary, VOLTA is a captivating voyage of discovery that showcases never-before-seen under the Big Top acrobatics in a visually striking world. Driven by a stirring melodic score and inspired in part by the adventurous spirit that fuels the culture of street sports, VOLTA is a story of transformation. It is about being true to oneself, fulfilling one's true potential, and recognizing one's own power to make it possible. Ultimate freedom comes with self-acceptance, and with the liberation of the judgement of others.

The name VOLTA refers to a sudden about-face, a change in emotion or idea often used in poetry. It also speaks to the jolt of energy delivered through the show.

VOLTA Media Access Library

Get a sneak-peek of VOLTA here: https://cirk.me/VOLTA_promo_30sec_v3

Official Video B-Roll:

HD: https://cirk.me/VOLTA_B-roll_HD_FINAL

UHD: https://cirk.me/VOLTA_B-roll_UHD_FINAL

Show Photo Selects: https://bit.ly/2PNGXeb

Costumes: Zaldy / ©2017 Cirque du Soleil Inc.

Social Media:

Facebook.com/VOLTA Twitter: @Cirque #VOLTA

Instagram: cirquedusoleil #VOLTA

Cirque du Soleil

VOLTA is Cirque du Soleil's 41st original production since 1984, and its 18th show presented under the Big Top. The company has brought wonder and delight to more than 190 million spectators in more than 450 cities on six continents. Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group has close to 4,000 employees, including 1,400 performing artists from close to 60 different countries.

For more information about Cirque du Soleil, visit www.cirquedusoleil.com.

Media Contact: Ashley Arias | TAA PR | 202.246.1742 | ashley@taapr.com

SOURCE Cirque du Soleil

Related Links

http://www.cirquedusoleil.com

