Cirque du Soleil Debuts 'Auana, Its First-Ever Resident Show in Hawai'i

The Historic World Premiere at OUTRIGGER Waikīkī Beachcomber Hotel Celebrates Hawaiian Culture and Marks a New Dawn of Live Entertainment in Hawai'i

HONOLULU, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cirque du Soleil premiered 'Auana, its groundbreaking first resident production in Hawai'i, to a sold-out audience at the OUTRIGGER Waikīkī Beachcomber Hotel on Tuesday, December 17. A dazzling homage to Hawai'i's heritage and Cirque's iconic artistry, the show combines breathtaking acrobatics, multimedia projections, and mo'olelo (stories) inspired by the islands' rich culture. Performances run Wednesday through Sunday at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., exclusively at the OUTRIGGER Theater.

World Premiere of Cirque du Soleil ‘Auana at the OUTRIGGER Waikiki Beachcomber Hotel, brand's first resident production in Hawai'i

This monumental occasion was marked by a star-studded red-carpet event, where celebrities, cultural icons, and community leaders including Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, James Beard Award-winning Chef Roy Yamaguchi, and Olympic gold medalist surfer Carissa Moore gathered to honor this innovative fusion of art and storytelling from the internationally renowned entertainment brand. The evening underscored the seamless synergy between Cirque du Soleil's creative vision and OUTRIGGER's deep-rooted commitment to preserving and sharing the aloha spirit.

"I thought the show was brilliant, the performers were amazing, but what I really loved is that our Polynesian culture is at the forefront of something that pierces cultures like Cirque du Soleil," said Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson. "I think it's rare when you have something that can span from beautiful storytelling, culture, song, comedy, humor – I loved it."

Rooted in Hawaiian history and mythology, 'Auana takes audiences through eight visually stunning chapters with vivid, dreamlike scenes and daring acrobatic portrayals. The world premiere performance provided a transcendent experience for all in attendance, fusing traditional Hawaiian language, song and hula with rousing theatrics and acrobatic ability.

"We're bringing together a generation that is no longer apologetic about who we are. We stand in our 'ōlelo, we stand in our culture and we allow that culture to be in the firmament," said Dr. Aaron J. Salā, cultural creative producer. "We're not seeking opportunities to find culture. It is in us. If we find opportunities to tell our stories using platforms like Cirque du Soleil that catapult our work to the mainstream, I feel very simply but very firmly that Hawai'i can change the world."

Tickets for 'Auana are available at www.cirquedusoleil.com/hawaii for performances starting at $85 inclusive of taxes and fees. Also available is the 'Auana VIP Experience—a premium add-on for ticket holders. This exclusive package includes a 90-minute reception in a private open-air lounge at Maui Brewing Company Waikīkī, featuring a curated menu of Pacific Rim-inspired cuisine, 'Auana-inspired cocktails and Maui Brewing's locally-crafted beverages. VIP guests will also enjoy the unique opportunity to meet 'Auana cast members, take photos and view exclusive behind-the-scenes content.

