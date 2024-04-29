Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group and Epson Join Forces to Conceptualize the Future of Immersive Events

Two Entertainment Powerhouse Brands Bring Innovative and Interactive Events to Life Through State-of-the-Art Projection

MONTREAL, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group ("Cirque du Soleil" or "the Company"), a global leader in live entertainment, announced it has named Epson, a global leader in projection and printing technology, its Official Projector Partner. Exploring new ways to expand storytelling beyond show boundaries, Cirque du Soleil turned to Epson to help redefine the future of immersive experiences. Focused on engaging consumers with captivating experiences across North and South America, Cirque du Soleil and Epson will work closely together to identify and bring extraordinary concepts to life. Combining the power of Epson high-performance 3-chip 3LCD laser projectors with the brilliant minds behind Cirque du Soleil's theatrical ingenuity, this partnership is poised to revolutionize immersive entertainment and illuminate Cirque du Soleil's creative vision in new ways.

"As a longstanding leader in live entertainment and innovative projection technology, Epson is the ideal partner to support our efforts in bringing one-of-a-kind experiences to our guests," said Lauren Hart, Head of Partnership Strategy at Cirque du Soleil. "With Epson's cutting-edge projection and industry expertise, we will be able to design and deliver true immersion into creative visuals unlike anything we've done before. Our team is eagerly anticipating the opportunity to explore the power of Epson projection firsthand."

Cirque du Soleil is actively working on crafting immersive experiences tailored for diverse formats across various locations and developing unique special events to enhance upcoming show formats. As the Official Projector Partner, Epson will provide cutting-edge projectors to power Cirque du Soleil concepts and play a crucial role in manifesting Cirque du Soleil's visions into a reality.

"This partnership provides an opportunity for Epson to collaborate with a renowned live entertainment brand and demonstrate the power of Epson's large-venue laser projector lineup," said Richard Miller, vice president, commercial marketing and service, Epson America, Inc. "Merging sophisticated projection with Cirque du Soleil's awe-inspiring imagination enables the creation of extraordinary, immersive and unique experiences, and we look forward to helping them bring their creative concepts to life."

More About Epson Large Venue Laser Projectors

At the forefront of projection innovation, Epson has taken an accelerated approach towards enhancing its lineup of display solutions to significantly augment today's fast-changing entertainment applications. Experience premium projection with Epson's powerful and flexible 3-chip 3LCD large venue laser projectors, offering 7,000 to 30,000 lumens of equal color and white brightness.1 The extensive lineup combines uncompromising image quality with stunning brightness and powerful features within a small footprint. Engineered to handle the rigors of staging and live events, the projectors are compact and robust to meet the demands of location-based immersive experiences. For more information, visit www.epson.com/liveevents.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

About Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in live entertainment. Building on four decades of pushing the boundaries of the imagination, the Company brings its creative approach to a large variety of entertainment forms, such as multimedia productions, immersive experiences, and special events. Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group celebrates 40 years of defying reality, defining entertainment, and illuminating the world through art and creativity. Since its creation in 1984, more than 400 million people have been inspired on 6 continents and 86 countries. The Canadian company now employs more than 4000 employees, including 1200 artists from 80 different nationalities. For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, please visit cirquedusoleil.com.

