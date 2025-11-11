SUN GROUP AND CIRQUE DU SOLEIL: TWO WORLD LEADERS SHAPING THE FUTURE OF VIETNAM'S LIVE ENTERTAINEMENT TOGETHER

DA NANG, Vietnam, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Sun Group has officially entered into an agreement to initiate its collaboration with Cirque du Soleil, marking the beginning of a new chapter for Vietnam's entertainment and performing arts industry.

This partnership marks Cirque du Soleil's first official venture in Vietnam, a significant milestone in bringing world-class live entertainment closer to Vietnamese audiences, while reaffirming Sun Group's pioneering role in delivering world-class cultural and artistic experiences.

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a global leader in live entertainment, renowned for its creative approach to live shows, multimedia productions, music, immersive experiences, and special events. The company aims to push the boundaries of imagination worldwide.

Some of Cirque du Soleil's most famous shows include "O", the world's most renowned water-based performance in Las Vegas (USA), blending circus arts, acrobatics, and aquatic choreography; and KOOZA, a high-adrenaline Big Top production that returned to Hong Kong this year with an international cast performing nail-biting feats such as the Wheel of Death, high wire, teeterboard, contortion and diabolo, all set to a vibrant live band.

According to the agreement, Sun Group and Cirque du Soleil will collaborate to develop potential large-scale productions in multiple formats including seasonal shows, resident shows, and dinner experiences, at landmark destinations across Vietnam, such as the Ba Na Arena Theater (Sun World Ba Na Hills, Da Nang); the APEC multifunctional complex in Phu Quoc; the complex of culture, entertainment, and high-end commerce Da Nang Downtown (Da Nang); the Hanoi Grand Opera House (Hanoi); and other iconic locations invested and developed by Sun Group. Specific locations will be announced at a later stage.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Mr. Dang Minh Truong, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sun Group, stated: "We are truly proud to be partnering today with Cirque du Soleil – a name that has created some of the greatest artistic legends in the world. This is not only a milestone marking the collaboration between two major brands, but also an important step in realizing our aspiration to elevate Vietnam's cultural industry, in alignment with Decision No. 1755/QĐ-TTg of the Prime Minister approving the Strategy for the Development of Vietnam's Cultural Industries to 2020, with a vision to 2030. With the combination of Cirque du Soleil's creative excellence and Sun Group's vision and organizational capacity, we firmly believe this partnership will bring world-class artistic experiences to Vietnamese audiences and contribute to positioning Vietnam as a premier destination for top-tier shows in the region and around the world."

Before partnering with Cirque du Soleil, Sun Group had already left a strong mark on Vietnam's entertainment landscape with a series of large-scale multimedia shows such as Symphony of the Sea in Phu Quoc, Symphony of River in Da Nang, and Symphony of the Green Island in Cat Ba (Hai Phong) – the latter setting two Guinness World Records in 2025. The Group is also known for Kiss of the Sea in Sunset Town, Phu Quoc Island, which holds the record for "the world's largest outdoor theater with the biggest water screen and audience capacity."

For Sun Group, every Sun World park and every destination is a "living stage" — a place where visitors can fully immerse themselves in artistic experiences that engage the senses, culture, and aesthetics alike.

During the ceremony, Daniel Lamarre, Cirque du Soleil President and CEO, affirmed that "Our partnership with Sun Group reflects a shared commitment to innovation and artistic excellence. Together, we aim to deliver world-class entertainment that inspires audiences and strengthens Vietnam's position as a global performing arts destination."

The arrival of Cirque du Soleil in Vietnam through its partnership with Sun Group marks a historic milestone and underscores Vietnam's growing appeal to global creative leaders. The upcoming productions are set to redefine Vietnamese tourism, placing art at the heart of the destination, enriching cultural value, fueling the creative economy, and affirming Vietnam's position on the global performing arts stage.

About Sun Group

Sun Group, awarded by the World Travel Awards as one of Asia's leading tourism developers, has built a world-class leisure and hospitality ecosystem under its Sun Hospitality & Entertainment Group. Its Sun World system comprises nine theme parks and tourist destinations across Vietnam: Sun World Ba Na Hills (Da Nang), Sun World Fansipan Legend (Sa Pa, Lao Cai), Sun World Ha Long (Quang Ninh), Sun World Hon Thom (Phu Quoc, An Giang), Sun World Ba Den Mountain (Tay Ninh), Sun World Ha Nam (Ninh Binh), Sun World Cat Ba (Hai Phong), and Sun World Sam Son (Thanh Hoa). Each Sun World destination offers a unique experience infused with the local culture, people, and natural beauty of its region. Meanwhile, the Sun Hospitality portfolio includes 15 world-renowned resorts in Vietnam, many of which have garnered prestigious international awards – such as InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort, JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay, and Capella Hanoi…

About Cirque du Soleil

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in live entertainment. Building on four decades of pushing the boundaries of the imagination, the artistic entertainment company brings its creative approach to a large variety of artistic forms such as live shows, multimedia productions, long-form content, music, immersive experiences, and special events. Since its creation in 1984, more than 400 million people have been inspired on 6 continents and 86 countries. The Canadian company now employs almost 4000 employees, including 1200 artists from more than 80 different nationalities. Along with its affiliates—Blue Man Group, VStar Entertainment Group, and The Works Entertainment—Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group continues to expand its creative reach. For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, please visit cirquedusoleil.com.

Media Contact

For Cirque du Soleil

Amélie Robitaille

Director of Communications

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group

[email protected]

For Sun Group

Vo Trung Nghia (Lucas) Mr.

Head of International Brand Development

MarCom Group of Sun Group

[email protected]

SOURCE Cirque du Soleil