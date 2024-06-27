Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group Launches Cirque du Soleil STUDIO and Welcomes Susan Levison to the Newly Created Position of General Manager, TV & Film

MONTREAL, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group ("Cirque du Soleil" or "the Company") announces the creation of its new Cirque du Soleil STUDIO. This new division will produce long-form content with programming that harnesses Cirque du Soleil's DNA, to drive revenue, serve the company's existing fanbase and to draw new fans to the brand.

Under the direction of Susan Levison, all genres of programming will be produced within this division, including unscripted and scripted television, film, animation and documentaries. "I am delighted to welcome Susan to our team. Her extensive expertise in content, strategy, and operations will be instrumental in realizing our vision and ambitious growth plans. Under her leadership, we are poised for success as we announce the opening of our new studios in Los Angeles. This expansion, a significant milestone under my direction, underscores our commitment to innovation and excellence. It enables us to fully leverage our remarkable intellectual properties, delivering a diverse and dynamic array of content to global audiences. Our LA studios signify not merely an expansion of space but a profound evolution in our creative capabilities, establishing a new benchmark for engaging entertainment across multiple platforms," stated Anne Belliveau, Chief Customer Experience Officer at Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group.

"Among the many projects in active development, Cirque Du Soleil STUDIO has teamed with Ridley Scott and Scott Free Productions to develop and go to market with a groundbreaking concept for a feature film based on "O". "We are delighted to be partnering with such a visionary and iconic brand that is Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group," said Michael Pruss, President of Film Production at Scott Free. "We cannot wait to come together and bring the incredible world of "O" to the big screen for audiences around the world."

Based in Los Angeles, Levison brings more than 20 years of experience in developing and producing premium content across all genres. She most recently served as Head of Studios, WWE, where she oversaw the creative and operational relaunch of the company's global content studio and sold multiple projects to Netflix, A&E and Peacock, among others. Previously, she was Senior Vice President, Alternative Programming at CBS Television Studios, where she was responsible for all unscripted development and production across cable, streaming and digital platforms. Prior to CBS, Levison served as Executive Vice President, Original Programming & Production at VH1, overseeing more than 350 hours of original programming and development each year.

She began her career at Fox Broadcasting Company in the Alternative Development where she worked on shows such as American Idol, Temptation Island and The Simple Life. She also worked in both the Drama Development and Comedy Development departments, where she worked on such series as Bones, House, and Bob's Burgers.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the vibrant and talented team at Cirque du Soleil during such an exciting time of growth and transformation. We intend to leverage our extensive IP library to create TV and Film projects that surprise and delight our audience," said Levison.

About Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in live entertainment. Building on four decades of pushing the boundaries of the imagination, the Company brings its creative approach to a large variety of entertainment forms, such as multimedia productions, immersive experiences, and special events. Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group celebrates 40 years of defying reality, defining entertainment, and illuminating the world through art and creativity. Since its creation in 1984, more than 400 million people have been inspired on 6 continents and 86 countries. The Canadian company now employs more than 4000 employees, including 1200 artists from 80 different nationalities. For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, please visit cirquedusoleil.com.

About Scott Free Productions

Scott Free Productions was formed in 1995 and is the film and television production vehicle of acclaimed film directors, brothers Ridley and Tony Scott. The company is responsible for some of the most successful films ever made – including Top Gun, Gladiator, Blade Runner, Alien, American Gangster, Thelma and Louise and Black Hawk Down. Scott Free films have received over 80 Academy Award® nominations. Recent releases include Napoleon, A Haunting in Venice, House of Gucci, The Last Duel, Blade Runner 2049, Death on the Nile, Alien: Covenant, and All the Money in the World. Upcoming films include the sequel to Gladiator; Alien: Romulus; and A Sacrifice. Scott Free also recently wrapped production on Trap House for Amazon Studios and Signature Entertainment, directed by Michael Dowse and starring Dave Bautista; is in post-production on Echo Valley for Apple, directed by Michael Pearce and starring Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney; and is in pre-production on The Chronology of Water, Kristen Stewart's directorial debut starring Imogen Poots. Scott Free is soon to start production on Bee Gees, to be directed by Ridley Scott for Paramount Pictures and GK Films this Fall. Scott Free has offices in Los Angeles and London in conjunction with RSA Films, one of the world's largest and most successful commercial production houses.

