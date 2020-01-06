CIRRUS by Panasonic® V2X Transportation Platform Wins CES 2020 Innovation Awards Honoree Recognition

CIRRUS by Panasonic is a connected vehicle data platform that enables the sharing of data between vehicles, infrastructure, roadways and traffic operators in real time. The centerpiece of a smart transportation ecosystem and the largest and most ambitious deployment of V2X technology, CIRRUS by Panasonic relies on cloud analytics and data processing to provide real-time analysis as well as data transmission and storage capabilities for sharing and updating vehicles and municipalities with road conditions, operations and other safety information. CIRRUS by Panasonic is accessible, adaptable, extensible and secure, developed using industry V2X standards so that it can be easily integrated into existing transportation systems. By using vehicles as the sensors of traffic networks, CIRRUS by Panasonic increases situational awareness, enables real-time traveler alerts, and serves as a platform for data sharing and innovation.

The CIRRUS by Panasonic platform will be demonstrated in a replica of a network operations center at the Panasonic booth #12908 at the Las Vegas Convention Center Central Hall, and on display in the CES 2020 Innovation Awards Showcase at the Sands/Venetian throughout the show.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world by enabling its business-to-business customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2018, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at www.na.panasonic.com/us and @PanasonicUSA on all social media channels.

About CES 2020 Innovation Awards

The CES 2020 Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America

Related Links

http://www.panasonic.com

