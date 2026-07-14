CirrusDx Launches LacP™, a Lactobacillus Panel to Support Vaginal Health Assessments

New test identifies and quantifies key protective bacteria, giving clinicians a fuller picture of vaginal health beyond pathogen detection

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CirrusDx, Inc. (CirrusDx), an infectious disease laboratory and diagnostics company, today announced the launch of LacP™, a new Lactobacillus Panel that identifies and quantifies key Lactobacillus species to help healthcare providers assess the protective bacterial environment of the vaginal tract.

Traditional vaginal testing often centers on detecting harmful organisms associated with infection or symptoms, yet vaginal health depends on the presence of beneficial bacteria, particularly Lactobacillus species, which help maintain an acidic pH and to maintain a balanced environment. Shifts in these bacterial populations can increase a patient's susceptibility to acute or recurrent infection as well as other conditions. LacP gives clinicians a view of this protective environment, enabling treatment and management decisions grounded in each patient's Lactobacillus profile.

"Vaginal health extends beyond any single test result," said Natalie Tran, RN, BSN Clinical Advocate at CirrusDx. "We know from clinical practice that two patients with identical infection results can have very different underlying microbiome profiles, and those differences matter for how clinicians counsel and treat them. LacP fills a gap by giving healthcare providers data on the protective side of the vaginal environment, not just what's going wrong."

"Clinicians have been asking for better tools to assess vaginal health proactively, not just reactively," said Kyle Armantrout, CEO of CirrusDx. "LacP was built to answer that need, giving clinicians data to support individualized care decisions."

LacP complements CirrusDx's growing vaginal health testing options, which includes Bacterial Vaginosis, Candida Vaginitis, and Aerobic Vaginitis.

For more information about LacP™ and CirrusDx's women's health testing portfolio, email [email protected] or visit www.cirrusdx.com.

SOURCE CirrusDx, Inc.