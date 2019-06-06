CirrusMD, GreatCall, Livongo, and UnitedHealthcare to Keynote Parks Associates' Sixth Annual Connected Health Summit

DALLAS, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates announced today that executives from CirrusMD, GreatCall, Livongo, and UnitedHealthcare will be the keynote speakers at the sixth annual Connected Health Summit: Independent Living and Wellness at the Pendry San Diego, August 27-29, 2019. New research from the research firm finds 40% of US broadband households own at least one connected health device and 21% own more than one connected health device.

Connected Health Summit

Connected Health Summit hosts leaders from the smart home, health, and IoT industries to provide a unique event experience that delivers research data and insights on new business models, technologies, consumer behaviors, and new product and service deployments for consumer healthcare.

Sponsors for the event include HP, Alarm.com, MDLIVE, Freeus, Trusource Labs, Rapid Response Monitoring, and GiftCard Partners.

Confirmed conference keynote speakers include:

Andrew Altorfer , Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, CirrusMD

, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, CirrusMD Sarah Jones , VP of Commercial Product, GreatCall

, VP of Commercial Product, GreatCall Anmol Madan , Chief Data Scientist, Livongo Health

, Chief Data Scientist, Livongo Health Paul Sterling , Vice President of Emerging Products, UnitedHealthcare

"The expansion of connected medical devices and telehealth services into the home, as well as the increasing movement of consumer devices into health and wellness, is growing new markets for independent living solutions that serve the elderly, patients with chronic conditions, rural households, and caretakers," said Elizabeth Parks, President, Parks Associates.

Connected Health Summit addresses the vast market opportunities for health around smart home platforms, on-demand services, voice assistants, and wearables. The event is focused on the emerging opportunities—and specifically on new consumer engagement strategies—for multiple industries. Parks Associates recently shared new data:

Wrist-based wearables adoption has been largely stagnant since 2016, with adoption for this category ranging between 21% and 23% of US broadband households.

64% of consumers 50 and older are interested in home monitoring system that can sense emergencies and notify caretakers.

Currently, more than 40% of PERS owners report that smoke/fire detectors are part of their personal emergency response system

Early registration for Connected Health Summit ends June 15. Online registration is available at www.connectedhealthsummit.com.

Media are invited to attend. To schedule an interview with an analyst or to request specific data, contact Sherrelle Lewis, 215962@email4pr.com , 972-996-0214.

About Connected Health Summit: Engaging Consumers

Parks Associates' sixth-annual Connected Health Summit: Independent Living and Wellness is an executive conference focused on the impact of connected devices and IoT healthcare solutions on consumers at home.

Connected Health Summit provides insights on new business models, IoT technologies, consumer behaviors, and deployments relevant to consumer healthcare solutions. The conference addresses opportunities for new solutions, including smart home platforms, on-demand services, voice assistants, and wearables, to empower consumers, caregivers, and providers with new insight into patient health and to meet the growing demand for services in independent living, chronic care management, remote access to care, and wellness and fitness.

Connected Health Summit: Independent Living and Wellness will take place August 27-29 at the Pendry San Diego in San Diego, California. www.connectedhealthsummit.com

Follow the event on Twitter at @CONN_Health_Smt. Subscribe to Parks Associates' digital health newsletter at http://www.parksassociates.com/newsletters_subscribe.

