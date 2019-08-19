CirrusMD, GreatCall, Livongo Health, Philips, and UnitedHealthcare to Keynote Connected Health Summit

DALLAS, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Executives from CirrusMD, GreatCall, Livongo Health, Philips, and UnitedHealthcare will deliver the keynotes at Parks Associates' sixth annual Connected Health Summit: Independent Living and Wellness, August 27-29 at the Pendry San Diego in San Diego, California. The keynotes will address how technology is meeting the changing healthcare needs in the consumer and commercial markets.

"We are excited to hear from industry leaders at the forefront of healthcare in consumers' homes," said Elizabeth Parks, President, Parks Associates. "Technology provides the opportunity to utilize technology to keep people in their homes safely. It's a critical time to address this need for the chronically ill and aging demographic groups."

Keynote speakers:

"We live in unique and exciting times as technology innovations are coming together to transform and flip our healthcare system on its head," said Gil Adato, VP, Digital Health/IoT, Philips. A fully connected 'ambient intelligence' health system, enabled by IoT, AI, and 5G technologies that seamlessly weave into the lives of consumers, patients, and care professionals, will facilitate continuous 24/7 care networks, enabling healthcare aimed at better health through real-time, personalized, adaptive, predictive, and preventive care at lower cost. It will allow all formal and informal caregivers to collaborate and organize themselves around patients in the most efficient way, with a central focus on achieving the best health outcome by making healthcare more accessible, affordable, effective, and engaging. It's our task to connect the dots. Health should have no bounds."

"As we move forward in developing technology for the longevity market, we need to look at older adults as individuals with specific needs instead of a generic 65+ demographic," said Sarah Jones, VP of Commercial Product, GreatCall. "Whatever we design should address their needs and wants in a meaningful way, providing value and enabling them to live independently longer while reducing the cost of care."

"Connected Health Summit provides a great opportunity for healthcare leaders to discuss how we can deploy advanced technology in a way that fits seamlessly into the lives of health consumers and truly makes it easier for them to stay healthy," said Anmol Madan, Chief Data Scientist, Livongo Health. "At Livongo, we leverage a proprietary engine we call AI+AI, which aggregates data from multiple sources, interprets that data to separate signal from noise, applies it at just the right time and on the right surface to our Members and iterates to build improvements based on what we learn. We are able to use data to empower our Members to make sustainable behavior changes that lead to better outcomes and lower costs."

