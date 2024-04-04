SAN JOSE, Calif., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco today announced that it will participate in the following event with the financial community. This session will be via webcast. Interested parties can register and view these events on Cisco's Investor Relations website at https://investor.cisco.com.

No new financial information will be discussed on this conference call.

Cisco and BoA to Host Tech Talk on Security from RSA 2024

May 7, 2024

8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET

Cisco Speaker:

Jeetu Patel, EVP and General Manager, Security & Collaboration

Tom Gillis, SVP and General Manager, Security Business Group

Moderator:

Tal Liani, Managing Director, BoA Global Research

