Cisco Announces December 2024 Events with the Financial Community

News provided by

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Nov 25, 2024, 08:00 ET

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco today announced that it will host and/or participate in the following events with the financial community in December:

No new financial information will be discussed at these events

2024 UBS Global Technology and AI Conference
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
9:55 – 10:25 am PT
Cisco Speaker: Bill Gartner, SVP & GM Optical Systems and Optics Group

Wells Fargo 8th Annual TMT Summit
Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Investor Meetings Only
Cisco Representatives: Investor Relations team

Raymond James TMT Conference
Tuesday, December 10, 2024
7:00 – 7:30 am PT
Cisco Speaker: Bill Gartner, SVP & GM Optical Systems and Optics Group

Barclays 22nd Annual Global Technology Conference
Thursday, December 12, 2024
11:35 – 12:05 pm PT
Cisco Speaker: Chuck Robbins, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer

Melius Conference
Thursday, December 12, 2024
Investor Meetings Only
Cisco Representative: Bill Gartner, SVP & GM Optical Systems and Optics Group

If the above events have webcasts available, interested parties can find them on Cisco's Investor Relations website at investor.cisco.com.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that securely connects everything to make anything possible. Our purpose is to power an inclusive future for all by helping our customers reimagine their applications, power hybrid work, secure their enterprise, transform their infrastructure, and meet their sustainability goals. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on X at @Cisco.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

Investor Relations Contact:       

Press Contact:   

Sami Badri     

Robyn Blum

Cisco                             

Cisco

469-420-4834             

408-930-8548

[email protected]                      

[email protected]       

SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Cisco's 2024 AI Readiness Index: Urgency Rises, Readiness Falls

Cisco's 2024 AI Readiness Index: Urgency Rises, Readiness Falls

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO), the worldwide leader in networking and security, today announced the findings from the second annual AI Readiness Index. The...
Cisco and MGM Resorts International Sign Multi-Year Agreement

Cisco and MGM Resorts International Sign Multi-Year Agreement

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) and MGM Resorts International today announce that the companies have signed a Whole Portfolio Agreement (WPA), empowering MGM...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Telecommunications Industry

Telecommunications Industry

Computer Software

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics