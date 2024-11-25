Cisco Announces December 2024 Events with the Financial Community

News provided byCisco Systems, Inc.
Nov 25, 2024, 08:00 ET
SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco today announced that it will host and/or participate in the following events with the financial community in December:
No new financial information will be discussed at these events
2024 UBS Global Technology and AI Conference
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
9:55 – 10:25 am PT
Cisco Speaker: Bill Gartner, SVP & GM Optical Systems and Optics Group
Wells Fargo 8th Annual TMT Summit
Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Investor Meetings Only
Cisco Representatives: Investor Relations team
Raymond James TMT Conference
Tuesday, December 10, 2024
7:00 – 7:30 am PT
Cisco Speaker: Bill Gartner, SVP & GM Optical Systems and Optics Group
Barclays 22nd Annual Global Technology Conference
Thursday, December 12, 2024
11:35 – 12:05 pm PT
Cisco Speaker: Chuck Robbins, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer
Melius Conference
Thursday, December 12, 2024
Investor Meetings Only
Cisco Representative: Bill Gartner, SVP & GM Optical Systems and Optics Group
If the above events have webcasts available, interested parties can find them on Cisco's Investor Relations website at investor.cisco.com.
About Cisco
Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that securely connects everything to make anything possible. Our purpose is to power an inclusive future for all by helping our customers reimagine their applications, power hybrid work, secure their enterprise, transform their infrastructure, and meet their sustainability goals. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on X at @Cisco.
Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.
|
Investor Relations Contact:
|
Press Contact:
|
Sami Badri
|
Robyn Blum
|
Cisco
|
Cisco
|
469-420-4834
|
408-930-8548
SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article