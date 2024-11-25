Cisco Announces December 2024 Events with the Financial Community

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco today announced that it will host and/or participate in the following events with the financial community in December:

No new financial information will be discussed at these events

2024 UBS Global Technology and AI Conference

Tuesday, December 3, 2024

9:55 – 10:25 am PT

Cisco Speaker: Bill Gartner, SVP & GM Optical Systems and Optics Group

Wells Fargo 8th Annual TMT Summit

Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Investor Meetings Only

Cisco Representatives: Investor Relations team

Raymond James TMT Conference

Tuesday, December 10, 2024

7:00 – 7:30 am PT

Cisco Speaker: Bill Gartner, SVP & GM Optical Systems and Optics Group

Barclays 22nd Annual Global Technology Conference

Thursday, December 12, 2024

11:35 – 12:05 pm PT

Cisco Speaker: Chuck Robbins, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer

Melius Conference

Thursday, December 12, 2024

Investor Meetings Only

Cisco Representative: Bill Gartner, SVP & GM Optical Systems and Optics Group

If the above events have webcasts available, interested parties can find them on Cisco's Investor Relations website at investor.cisco.com.

About Cisco

