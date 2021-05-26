Cisco Announces June 2021 Events with the Financial Community
May 26, 2021, 08:00 ET
SAN JOSE, Calif., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco today announced that it will participate in the following conferences with the financial community during the month of June. These sessions will be webcast. Interested parties can view these events on Cisco's Investor Relations website at investor.cisco.com.
Cowen and Company 49th Annual Technology, Media, & Telecom Conference
June 3, 2021
9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. ET
Kip Compton, Senior Vice President, Strategy and Transformation, Enterprise Networking and Cloud
Morgan Stanley Sustainable Futures Conference
June 9, 2021
8:00 a.m. PT/ 11:00 am ET
Tae Yoo, Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs
About Cisco
Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Network and follow us on Twitter
Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.
|
Investor Relations Contact:
|
Press Contact:
|
Marilyn Mora
|
Robyn Blum
|
Cisco
|
Cisco
|
(408) 527-7452
|
(408) 853-9848
SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article