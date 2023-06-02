Cisco Announces June 2023 Event with the Financial Community

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco today announced that it will participate in the following conference with the financial community during the month of June. This session will be webcast. Interested parties can view the event on Cisco's Investor Relations website at investor.cisco.com.

Bank of America Securities 2023 Global Technology Conference
June 8, 2023
10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET
Greg Dorai, SVP & GM, Networking Experiences – Campus Connectivity

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet.

Investor Relations Contact:

Press Contact:

Carol Villazon

Robyn Blum

Cisco

Cisco

(408) 527-6538

(408) 853-9848

[email protected] 

[email protected]

SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.

