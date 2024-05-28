Cisco Announces June 2024 Events with the Financial Community

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco today announced that it will host and/or participate in the following events with the financial community in June:

Cisco Investor Day at Cisco Live US, Las Vegas

Tuesday, June 4, 2024

1:00 – 5:10 pm PT

This is an in-person event comprising presentations from Chuck Robbins, CEO, Scott Herren, CFO, and other members of the Cisco Executive Leadership Team. The event will also be webcast on Cisco's Investor Relations website at investor.cisco.com. Those interested in attending in person should contact Eric Yu in the Investor Relations team at [email protected]

BofA Securities Global Technology Conference 2024

Thursday, June 6, 2024

10:40 am PT / 1:40 pm ET

Cisco Speaker: Jeetu Patel, EVP and General Manager, Security & Collaboration

Moderator: Tal Liani, Managing Director, BofA Global Research

This event will be webcast and a replay will be available shortly after the event. Interested parties can view this event on Cisco's Investor Relations website at investor.cisco.com. No new financial information will be discussed on this webcast.

About Cisco

Investor Relations Contact: Press Contact:

Sami Badri Robyn Blum Cisco Cisco 469-420-4834 408-853-9848 [email protected] [email protected]

