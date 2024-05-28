Cisco Announces June 2024 Events with the Financial Community

News provided by

Cisco Systems, Inc.

May 28, 2024, 08:00 ET

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco today announced that it will host and/or participate in the following events with the financial community in June:

Cisco Investor Day at Cisco Live US, Las Vegas
Tuesday, June 4, 2024
1:00 – 5:10 pm PT

This is an in-person event comprising presentations from Chuck Robbins, CEO, Scott Herren, CFO, and other members of the Cisco Executive Leadership Team. The event will also be webcast on Cisco's Investor Relations website at investor.cisco.com. Those interested in attending in person should contact Eric Yu in the Investor Relations team at [email protected] 

BofA Securities Global Technology Conference 2024
Thursday, June 6, 2024
10:40 am PT / 1:40 pm ET
Cisco Speaker: Jeetu Patel, EVP and General Manager, Security & Collaboration
Moderator: Tal Liani, Managing Director, BofA Global Research

This event will be webcast and a replay will be available shortly after the event. Interested parties can view this event on Cisco's Investor Relations website at investor.cisco.com. No new financial information will be discussed on this webcast.

About Cisco 
Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that securely connects everything to make anything possible. Our purpose is to power an inclusive future for all by helping our customers reimagine their applications, power hybrid work, secure their enterprise, transform their infrastructure, and meet their sustainability goals. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on X at @Cisco.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

Investor Relations Contact:

Press Contact:

Sami Badri

Robyn Blum

Cisco

Cisco

469-420-4834

408-853-9848

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.

