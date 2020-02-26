Cisco Announces March 2020 Events with the Financial Community

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco today announced that it will participate in the following conferences with the financial community during the month of March. These sessions will be webcast. Interested parties can view these events on Cisco's Investor Relations website at investor.cisco.com.

KeyBanc Emerging Technology Summit

March 4, 2020

12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m. ET

San Francisco, CA

Amy Chang, EVP and General Manager, Cisco Collaboration

2020 Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Investor Conference

March 5, 2020

7:50 a.m. PT / 10:50 a.m. ET

San Francisco, CA

Sachin Gupta, Sr. Vice President Product Management, Enterprise Networking

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

Investor Relations Contact: Press Contact: Marilyn Mora Robyn Blum Cisco Cisco (408) 527-7452 (408) 853-9848 marilmor@cisco.com rojenkin@cisco.com

SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.cisco.com/

