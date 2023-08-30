Cisco Announces September 2023 Events with the Financial Community

Cisco Systems, Inc.

30 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco today announced that it will participate in the following conferences with the financial community during the month of September. These sessions will be webcast.  Interested parties can view these events on Cisco's Investor Relations website at investor.cisco.com.

Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference
September 6, 2023
11:30 a.m. PT / 2:30 p.m. ET
Scott Herren, EVP, Chief Financial Officer

BofA Securities Global A.I. Conference
September 11, 2023
8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET
Eyal Dagan, EVP, Common Hardware Group
Rakesh Chopra, Cisco Fellow, Common Hardware Group

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on Twitter.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

Investor Relations Contact:                                           

Press Contact:

Carol Villazon                                                                   

Robyn Blum

Cisco                                                                             

Cisco

(408) 527-6538                                                           

(408) 853-9848

[email protected]                                                     

[email protected]    

SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.

