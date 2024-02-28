Cisco Announces Two Upcoming Events with the Financial Community

Cisco Systems, Inc.

28 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco today announced that it will participate in the following events with the financial community. These sessions will be via webcast. Interested parties can register and view these events on Cisco's Investor Relations website at https://investor.cisco.com.

No new financial information will be discussed on this conference call.

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference 
March 4, 2024
9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. ET

Cisco Speaker:
Greg Dorai, Senior VP and GM of the Campus Connectivity business

Moderator:
Meta Marshall, Managing Director, Morgan Stanley

Cisco and Evercore ISI to Host a Tech Talk on Observability and Applications
March 12, 2024
8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET

Cisco Speaker:
Liz Centoni, EVP, Chief Strategy Officer and General Manager, Applications

Moderator:
Amit Daryanani, Senior Managing Director, Evercore ISI

About Cisco 
Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that securely connects everything to make anything possible. Our purpose is to power an inclusive future for all by helping our customers reimagine their applications, power hybrid work, secure their enterprise, transform their infrastructure, and meet their sustainability goals. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on X at @Cisco.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

Investor Relations Contact:

Press Contact:

Sami Badri 

Robyn Blum

Cisco 

Cisco

469-420-4834

408-853-9848

[email protected]

[email protected] 

