Cisco Commits $100 Million to Help Address Climate Crisis

Grants and Investments from the Cisco Foundation Will Fund Climate Projects and Technologies to Power a Sustainable and Inclusive Recovery

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

News Summary:

Release April 2021

The Cisco Foundation is committing $100 million over ten years to help reverse the impact of climate change.

over ten years to help reverse the impact of climate change. Cisco will move the needle on climate action with a focus on technology-based solutions, GHG and carbon reduction, climate resilience, green jobs, and community education and activation.

This new funding is aligned with Cisco's efforts to reduce emissions, reduce waste and set ambitious goals in our supply chain model and our technology development and production, and is the latest step in our work to power an inclusive - and sustainable - future for all.

Today the Cisco Foundation announced that it is committing $100 million over ten years to address the growing climate crisis. The Foundation's endowment is funded by Cisco. This commitment will fund nonprofit grants and impact investments that support bold climate solutions as well as community education and activation.

"Today's commitment will build on the Foundation's approach to funding that drives meaningful impact by supporting early-stage, technology-based solutions with the potential to scale and be sustainable," said Peter Tavernise, Executive Director of the Cisco Foundation.

There is a consensus among citizens around the world that action is needed to combat climate change. And yet many citizens feel disengaged either because they don't think that one person can make a difference or because they are paralyzed by the enormity of the crisis. This coupled with the fact that less than two percent of all philanthropic dollars are being spent to address the fight against climate change means that many bold climate solutions are not being developed due to a lack of action and investment.

The Cisco Foundation's commitment to spend $100 million over ten years aims to help address this gap by focusing its funding on:

Innovative and/or imaginative climate solutions that drive forward net zero or circular/regenerative economies. Community education and engagement around climate, eco-awareness, and working toward individual habit change and effective collaborative action.

Cisco will work closely with the organizations receiving funding to measure and report on the impact of their programs. The Cisco Foundation's approach is built on an existing, proven model of funding early-stage solutions with high-potential for sustainability and scalability.

Determinations on nonprofit partners will be based on their ability to impact, measure, and report outcomes such as:

Reducing, capturing and/or sequestration of greenhouse gas and carbon emissions

Increased energy efficiency

Creation of, and increase in, access to green jobs

Change in community behavior that leads to carbon footprint reduction, community climate resilience, and creation of local/regional vision of the shared climate future that we all want

"From a Cisco perspective, we know that in order for us to live up to our purpose – to power an inclusive future for all – we must combat the rising inequality that stems from climate change. We also know that our technology, our business practices, and our partnerships are crucial to this effort. A challenge as big as climate change will take all of us. That's why we're so proud to fund bold solutions and find ways for communities to engage to affect change," said Fran Katsoudas, Chief People, Policy & Purpose Officer, Cisco. "We will continue to work towards reducing our carbon footprint while creating innovative products and business models that drive forward sustainable and climate conscious solutions."

Cisco is committed to building a sustainable future by reducing emissions, reducing waste, building more efficient products, and by setting ambitious, but achievable goals.

Already, Cisco has achieved 100% renewable energy in several countries around the world and is on track to reach its goals to use electricity generated from renewable sources for at least 85% of Cisco's global electricity in 2022 and to reduce its Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 60% in 2022 (compared to 2007). Cisco is also working with its suppliers to reduce emissions throughout our supply chain.

Cisco is committed to designing its products and packaging for reuse, repair and resource efficiency. Cisco is on track to design 100% of new Cisco products and packaging to incorporate Circular Design Principles by 2025. Cisco is also working towards delivering its 100% take back pledge made by CEO Chuck Robbins at WEF 2018.

at WEF 2018. Cisco's products are built with sustainability in mind – whether that be smart city and smart building technologies that reduce energy consumption, or remote collaboration tools that allow people to work from anywhere, Cisco technologies are helping to reduce emissions.

"Cisco has long been a leader in embedding environmental, social and corporate responsibility into our business practices and products. We're proud to further our commitment by taking this next step to help address the climate crisis," said Scott Herren, Chief Financial Officer, Cisco. "This is a moment where we can, should, and will put dollars towards supporting and reinforcing our company's purpose."

Learn more about Cisco's effort to power a more sustainable future.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Network and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

Media Contact:

Diana Horghidan

+32 (0) 485 720334

[email protected]



Jennifer Yamamoto

916-761-9555

[email protected]

SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.

Related Links

www.cisco.com

