Cisco Completes Acquisition Of BabbleLabs To Deliver Noise Removal And Speech Enhancement For The Webex Platform; Announces General Availability In October

Cisco completes acquisition of BabbleLabs to improve video meeting experience with noise removal and speech enhancement technology.

BabbleLabs technology currently in Cisco customer trials; general availability for Webex Meetings desktops and select Webex Room devices set for October

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) today announced the completion of the BabbleLabs acquisition. BabbleLabs' technology, powered by AI (Artificial Intelligence) and ML (Machine Learning), distinguishes human speech from unwanted noise resulting in enhanced speech quality in communications and conferencing applications.

BabbleLabs' noise removal technology is currently in Cisco customer trials with general availability for Webex Meetings desktops and select Webex Room devices slated for October, with full portfolio availability to follow. This integration provides Cisco customers access to the most advanced noise removal and speech enhancement technology available today.

Integrating the BabbleLabs' technology natively across Cisco's Collaboration portfolio, will deliver a best-in-class audio experience to Webex Meetings users wherever they are and however they connect via the Webex application (whether via a conference room or mobile device). The acquisition is part of a focused technology and talent strategy to continue integrating intelligence into the Cisco Webex platform – helping users work smarter and be more productive.

With the acquisition close, BabbleLabs joins the Cisco Collaboration Group, led by Javed Khan, SVP/GM of Cisco Collaboration.

