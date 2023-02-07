Cisco Connects and Protects with New Cloud Tools Across Networking, Security and Operations to Provide Greater Visibility and Control Over Networks

NEWS SUMMARY:

Cisco introduces new cloud services in IoT Operations Dashboard to increase industrial asset visibility, securely manage assets from anywhere and provide Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) customers with a seamless path to cloud automation for Operational Technology (OT) teams

Cisco ThousandEyes introduces support for OpenTelemetry, unlocking internet and Cloud intelligence across a wide range of monitoring and IT platforms for expanded visibility, correlated insights and optimized digital experiences.

Cisco's unified SASE solution, Cisco+ Secure Connect, now supports integration into Cisco SD-WAN fabrics leveraging Viptela technology, providing any Cisco SD-WAN customer with access to fast, secure private application and internet access.

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CISCO LIVE -- Today, Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) announced new innovations in cloud-managed networking, delivering on its promise to help customers simplify their IT operations. With powerful new cloud management tools for industrial IoT applications, simplified dashboards to converge IT and OT operations, and flexible network intelligence to see and secure all industrial assets, Cisco delivers a unified experience that provides true business agility.

"The most effective way to manage growing complexity and provide more insight into business operations is through reliable connectivity and complete visibility across an organization's operations and assets," said Vikas Butaney, SVP/GM, SD-WAN, Cloud Connectivity, and Industrial IoT Networking, Cisco. "A strong partnership between all technology teams – security, networking and operations – is essential. With these new innovations, we're excited to equip organizations with the tools needed for a unified, cloud-delivered approach that brings the power of the enterprise IT network to scale and secure the industrial edge."

Simplified IT/OT for Industrial Networks

Organizations are extending their networks to new places. They need to connect core enterprise operations to industrial spaces, spanning utility grids, manufacturing facilities and transportation networks. They are also prioritizing sustainability and resiliency in their operations, driving the need for greater visibility across their environments. The distributed nature of these operations makes networks complex to manage, and as these industries digitize their assets, the cybersecurity attack surface grows.

Cisco is introducing new cloud services in its IoT Operations Dashboard to increase industrial asset visibility and securely manage assets from anywhere.

Cisco Cyber Vision is now integrated with Cisco IoT Operations Dashboard to grant IT and operations teams full visibility into IT and OT devices to manage threats across the organization, providing a unified security posture across the entire network.

is now integrated with Cisco IoT Operations Dashboard to grant IT and operations teams full visibility into IT and OT devices to manage threats across the organization, providing a unified security posture across the entire network. Secure Equipment Access Plus makes it easier for IT and OT teams to remotely deploy, manage and troubleshoot connected equipment. This service now provides access to any connected equipment with IP connectivity, so operations teams can run native applications on their workstations to access remote assets more easily.

These innovations, along with Cisco's extension of its portfolio of its Catalyst industrial wireless and switching portfolio, provide more common tooling and data so IT and OT teams can work more efficiently together to reduce downtime of critical infrastructure, drive greater business productivity and efficiencies, and enhance overall safety and security.

ThousandEyes for OpenTelemetry Simplifies IT Data Intelligence

Having the relevant data at the right time is necessary to optimize users' digital experiences, but data may not always be easy to collect and correlate. To help customers tackle this challenge, Cisco ThousandEyes now supports OpenTelemetry, the open-source framework and industry standard that partners, customers, and providers rely on to generate, collect, process and export cloud-native and distributed telemetry data.

As the first network visibility solution to support OpenTelemetry, ThousandEyes is making it possible for customers to interconnect cloud and internet intelligence across a wide range of solutions for unmatched data correlation and insight. With ThousandEyes for OpenTelemetry, Cisco is enabling true end-to-end correlated insights across disparate domains, from user to application, for optimal digital experiences.

Unified SASE Solutions for all Cisco SD-WAN customers

To simplify network security and policy management, Cisco's unified SASE solution, Cisco+ Secure Connect, now supports integration into Cisco SD-WAN fabrics using Viptela technology. Cisco SD-WAN customers now have access to fast, secure private applications and internet access, enabling them to deliver a secure experience to their employees anywhere.

This unified solution converges networking and security to provide customers with a single platform and a streamlined operational model that simplifies and scales the visibility, management and control over a hybrid work environment. This converged operating model also provides IT teams with enhanced visibility and control over the network, making the experience easy for them to manage.

Additional Resources

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

Many of the products and features described in this document remain in varying stages of development and will be offered on a when-and-if-available basis. The delivery timeline of these products and features is subject to change at the sole discretion of Cisco, and Cisco will have no liability for delay in the delivery or failure to deliver any of the products or features set forth in this document.

