Cisco Recognizes ConvergeOne as Partner of the Year

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ConvergeOne, a leading global IT services provider of collaboration and digital infrastructure solutions, today announced that it has been recognized by Cisco Systems with four leadership awards.

Americas Technology Excellence Partner of the Year: Collaboration

US: Central Customer Experience Partner of the Year

US: Public Sector SLED Software and Service Partner of the Year

US: West Architectural Excellence Partner of the Year: Security

A Cisco Gold Certified Partner, ConvergeOne received the four awards for the ability to rise to business challenges in a particularly complex year and give back to its communities by empowering digitally enabled experiences. ConvergeOne's superior business practices, best-in-class methodology, innovative processes and business outcome-focused programs has contributed to continued success with Cisco.

Cisco announced award winners during its annual partner conference, this year held digitally.

"We are honored to be recognized by Cisco with four Partner of the Year awards," said Paul K. Maier, President, Services Organization, ConvergeOne. "ConvergeOne, like Cisco, is customer obsessed, as shown by our Net Promoter Score of 72. In a year marked by unprecedented change, we are thrilled to have continued to deliver proven, progressive solutions to customers through technology that connects people with purpose."

Cisco has continually awarded ConvergeOne for being a top partner to demonstrate innovation, business growth, alignment with Cisco's strategic priorities, and a commitment to Cisco and its customers. Since 2011, ConvergeOne has received 25 awards from Cisco. Notably, ConvergeOne has received Cisco Security Partner of the Year regional awards for five of the past six years. In addition, of over 12,000 Cisco partners, ConvergeOne is one of only 10 to have achieved the highest authorizations for Data Center, Cloud, and Managed Services.

"ConvergeOne continues to demonstrate their knowledge, expertise and desire to listen to mutual customer challenges and business objectives and translate them into successful business outcomes," said David Wooster, Partner Executive, Cisco Systems. "We are honored to recognize ConvergeOne with these awards of excellence, and greatly value our partnership that supports our mutual customer success."

Cisco Partner Summit Digital Geographical Regional awards reflect the top-performing partners within specific technology markets across the geographical region. All award recipients are selected by a group of Cisco Global Partner Organization and regional executives.

About ConvergeOne

ConvergeOne is a leading global IT services provider of cloud collaboration customer experience and technology solutions for large and medium enterprises with 27 years of experience assisting customers to transform their digital infrastructure and realize a return on investment. Over 13,000 enterprise and mid-market customers trust ConvergeOne with collaboration, enterprise networking, data center, cloud and cybersecurity solutions to achieve business outcomes. Our investments in cloud infrastructure and managed services provide transformational opportunities for customers to achieve financial and operational benefits with leading technologies. ConvergeOne has partnerships with more than 300 global industry leaders, including Cisco, Avaya, IBM, Genesys, and Microsoft to customize specific business outcomes. We deliver solutions with a full lifecycle approach including strategy, design and implementation with professional, managed and support services. ConvergeOne holds more than 5,300 technical certifications across hundreds of engineers throughout North America, including three Customer Success Centers. More information is available at convergeone.com.

