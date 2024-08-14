CISCO REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2024 EARNINGS

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

News Summary:

Product order growth of 14% year over year; up 6% excluding Splunk

Revenue of $13.6 billion in Q4 FY 2024, above the high end of our guidance range

in Q4 FY 2024, above the high end of our guidance range Strong margins: Q4 FY 2024 GAAP gross margin of 64.4% and Non-GAAP gross margin of 67.9% FY 2024 GAAP gross margin of 64.7% and Non-GAAP gross margin of 67.5%, the highest in 20 years

Solid growth in software and recurring metrics in FY 2024, enhanced by Splunk Total subscription revenue of $27.4 billion including Splunk, representing 51% of total revenue Total annualized recurring revenue (ARR) at $29.6 billion , including $4.3 billion from Splunk, up 22% year over year Total software revenue at $18.4 billion , up 9% year over year, with software subscription revenue of $16.4 billion , up 15% year over year, making up 89% of total software revenue

Q4 FY 2024 Results: Revenue: $13.6 billion Decrease of 10% year over year Earnings per Share: GAAP: $0.54 ; Non-GAAP: $0.87 GAAP EPS decreased 44% year over year Non-GAAP EPS decreased 24% year over year

FY 2024 Results: Revenue: $53.8 billion Decrease of 6% year over year Earnings per Share: GAAP: $2.54 ; Non-GAAP: $3.73 GAAP EPS decreased 17% year over year Non-GAAP EPS decreased 4% year over year

Q1 FY 2025 Guidance: Revenue: $13.65 billion to $13.85 billion Earnings per Share: GAAP: $0.35 to $0.42 ; Non-GAAP: $0.86 to $0.88

FY 2025 Guidance: Revenue: $55.0 billion to $56.2 billion Earnings per Share: GAAP: $1.93 to $2.05 ; Non-GAAP: $3.52 to $3.58



Cisco today reported fourth quarter and fiscal year results for the period ended July 27, 2024. Cisco reported fourth quarter revenue of $13.6 billion, net income on a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis of $2.2 billion or $0.54 per share, and non-GAAP net income of $3.5 billion or $0.87 per share.

"We delivered a strong close to fiscal 2024," said Chuck Robbins, chair and CEO of Cisco. "In our fourth quarter, we saw steady customer demand with order growth across the business as customers rely on Cisco to connect and protect all aspects of their organizations in the era of AI."

"Revenue, gross margin and EPS in Q4 were at the high end or above our guidance range, demonstrating our operating discipline," said Scott Herren, CFO of Cisco. "As we look to build on our performance, we remain laser focused on growth and consistent execution as we invest to win in AI, cloud and cybersecurity, while maintaining capital returns."

Q4 GAAP Results





Q4 FY 2024

Q4 FY 2023

Vs. Q4 FY 2023 Revenue

$ 13.6 billion

$ 15.2 billion



(10) % Net Income

$ 2.2 billion

$ 4.0 billion



(45) % Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS)

$ 0.54

$ 0.97



(44) %

The acquisition of Splunk, including financing costs, had a negative impact of $0.16 to GAAP EPS, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.

Q4 Non-GAAP Results





Q4 FY 2024

Q4 FY 2023

Vs. Q4 FY 2023 Net Income

$ 3.5 billion

$ 4.7 billion

(25) % EPS

$ 0.87

$ 1.14

(24) %

The acquisition of Splunk, including financing costs, had a negative impact of $0.04 to Non-GAAP EPS, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.

Fiscal Year GAAP Results





FY 2024

FY 2023

Vs. FY 2023 Revenue

$ 53.8 billion

$ 57.0 billion

(6) % Net Income

$ 10.3 billion

$ 12.6 billion

(18) % EPS

$ 2.54

$ 3.07

(17) %

The acquisition of Splunk, including financing costs, had a negative impact of $0.25 to GAAP EPS, for fiscal 2024.

Fiscal Year Non-GAAP Results





FY 2024

FY 2023

Vs. FY 2023 Net Income

$ 15.2 billion

$ 16.0 billion

(5) % EPS

$ 3.73

$ 3.89

(4) %

The acquisition of Splunk, including financing costs, had a negative impact of $0.04 to Non-GAAP EPS, for fiscal 2024.

Reconciliations between net income, EPS, and other measures on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis are provided in the tables located in the section entitled "Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures."

Cisco Declares Quarterly Dividend

Cisco has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per common share to be paid on October 23, 2024, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 2, 2024. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.

Financial Summary

All comparative percentages are on a year-over-year basis unless otherwise noted.

Q4 FY 2024 Highlights

Revenue -- Total revenue was $13.6 billion, down 10%, with product revenue down 15% and services revenue up 6%. Splunk contributed approximately $960 million of total revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.

Revenue by geographic segment was: Americas down 11%, EMEA down 11%, and APJC down 6%. Product revenue performance reflected growth in Security up 81% and Observability up 41%. Networking was down 28%. Product revenue in Collaboration was flat. Security and Observability, excluding Splunk, grew 6% and 12%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.

Gross Margin -- On a GAAP basis, total gross margin, product gross margin, and services gross margin were 64.4%, 63.0%, and 67.8%, respectively, as compared with 64.1%, 63.6%, and 65.7%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.

On a non-GAAP basis, total gross margin, product gross margin, and services gross margin were 67.9%, 67.0%, and 70.3%, respectively, as compared with 65.9%, 65.5%, and 67.5%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.

Total gross margins by geographic segment were: 67.7% for the Americas, 69.2% for EMEA and 66.4% for APJC.

Operating Expenses -- On a GAAP basis, operating expenses were $6.2 billion, up 12%, and were 45.2% of revenue. Non-GAAP operating expenses were $4.8 billion, up 4%, and were 35.4% of revenue.

Operating Income -- GAAP operating income was $2.6 billion, down 38%, with GAAP operating margin of 19.2%. Non-GAAP operating income was $4.4 billion, down 17%, with non-GAAP operating margin at 32.5%.

Provision for Income Taxes -- The GAAP tax provision rate was 9.8%. The non-GAAP tax provision rate was 16.6%.

Net Income and EPS -- On a GAAP basis, net income was $2.2 billion, a decrease of 45%, and EPS was $0.54, a decrease of 44%. On a non-GAAP basis, net income was $3.5 billion, a decrease of 25%, and EPS was $0.87, a decrease of 24%.

Cash Flow from Operating Activities -- $3.7 billion for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, a decrease of 37% compared with $6.0 billion for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.

FY 2024 Highlights

Revenue -- Total revenue was $53.8 billion, a decrease of 6%. Splunk contributed approximately $1.4 billion of total revenue for fiscal 2024.

Net Income and EPS -- On a GAAP basis, net income was $10.3 billion, a decrease of 18%, and EPS was $2.54, a decrease of 17%. On a non-GAAP basis, net income was $15.2 billion, a decrease of 5% compared to fiscal 2023, and EPS was $3.73, a decrease of 4%.

Cash Flow from Operating Activities -- $10.9 billion for fiscal 2024, a decrease of 45% compared with $19.9 billion for fiscal 2023.

Balance Sheet and Other Financial Highlights

Cash and Cash Equivalents and Investments -- $17.9 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, compared with $18.8 billion at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2024, and compared with $26.1 billion at the end of fiscal 2023.

Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) -- $41.0 billion, up 18% in total, with 51% of this amount to be recognized as revenue over the next 12 months. Product RPO were up 27% and services RPO were up 10%.

Deferred Revenue -- $28.5 billion, up 11% in total, with deferred product revenue up 15%. Deferred service revenue was up 9%.

Capital Allocation -- In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, we returned $3.6 billion to stockholders through share buybacks and dividends. We declared and paid a cash dividend of $0.40 per common share, or $1.6 billion, and repurchased approximately 43 million shares of common stock under our stock repurchase program at an average price of $46.80 per share for an aggregate purchase price of $2.0 billion. The remaining authorized amount for stock repurchases under the program is $5.2 billion with no termination date.

Guidance

Cisco estimates the following results for the first quarter of fiscal 2025:

Q1 FY 2025



Revenue

$13.65 billion - $13.85 billion Non-GAAP gross margin

67% - 68% Non-GAAP operating margin

32% - 33% Non-GAAP EPS

$0.86 - $0.88

Cisco estimates that GAAP EPS will be $0.35 to $0.42 for the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

Cisco estimates the following results for fiscal 2025:

FY 2025



Revenue

$55.0 billion - $56.2 billion Non-GAAP EPS

$3.52 - $3.58

Cisco estimates that GAAP EPS will be $1.93 to $2.05 for fiscal 2025.

Our Q1 FY 2025 and FY 2025 guidance assumes an effective tax provision rate of approximately 17% for GAAP and approximately 19% for non-GAAP results.

A reconciliation between the guidance on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in the tables entitled "GAAP to non-GAAP Guidance" located in the section entitled "Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures."

Editor's Notes:

Q4 fiscal year 2024 conference call to discuss Cisco's results along with its guidance will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time . Conference call number is 1-888-848-6507 ( United States ) or 1-212-519-0847 (international).



. Conference call number is 1-888-848-6507 ( ) or 1-212-519-0847 (international). Conference call replay will be available from 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time , August 14, 2024 to 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time , August 20, 2024 at 1-866-510-4837 ( United States ) or 1-203-369-1943 (international). The replay will also be available via webcast on the Cisco Investor Relations website at https://investor.cisco.com.



, to , at 1-866-510-4837 ( ) or 1-203-369-1943 (international). The replay will also be available via webcast on the Cisco Investor Relations website at https://investor.cisco.com. Additional information regarding Cisco's financials, as well as a webcast of the conference call with visuals designed to guide participants through the call, will be available at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time , August 14, 2024 . Text of the conference call's prepared remarks will be available within 24 hours of completion of the call. The webcast will include both the prepared remarks and the question-and-answer session. This information, along with the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation information, will be available on the Cisco Investor Relations website at https://investor.cisco.com.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except per-share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Fiscal Year Ended

July 27,

2024

July 29,

2023

July 27,

2024

July 29,

2023 REVENUE:













Product $ 9,858

$ 11,650

$ 39,253

$ 43,142 Services 3,784

3,553

14,550

13,856 Total revenue 13,642

15,203

53,803

56,998 COST OF SALES:













Product 3,644

4,237

14,339

16,590 Services 1,217

1,218

4,636

4,655 Total cost of sales 4,861

5,455

18,975

21,245 GROSS MARGIN 8,781

9,748

34,828

35,753 OPERATING EXPENSES:













Research and development 2,179

1,953

7,983

7,551 Sales and marketing 2,841

2,579

10,364

9,880 General and administrative 763

690

2,813

2,478 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 268

70

698

282 Restructuring and other charges 112

203

789

531 Total operating expenses 6,163

5,495

22,647

20,722 OPERATING INCOME 2,618

4,253

12,181

15,031 Interest income 270

312

1,365

962 Interest expense (418)

(111)

(1,006)

(427) Other income (loss), net (74)

17

(306)

(248) Interest and other income (loss), net (222)

218

53

287 INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 2,396

4,471

12,234

15,318 Provision for income taxes 234

513

1,914

2,705 NET INCOME $ 2,162

$ 3,958

$ 10,320

$ 12,613















Net income per share:













Basic $ 0.54

$ 0.97

$ 2.55

$ 3.08 Diluted $ 0.54

$ 0.97

$ 2.54

$ 3.07 Shares used in per-share calculation:













Basic 4,018

4,071

4,043

4,093 Diluted 4,035

4,093

4,062

4,105

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. REVENUE BY SEGMENT (In millions, except percentages)





July 27, 2024



Three Months Ended

Fiscal Year Ended



Amount

Y/Y%

Amount

Y/Y% Revenue :















Americas

$ 8,068

(11) %

$ 31,971

(4) % EMEA

3,511

(11) %

14,117

(7) % APJC

2,064

(6) %

7,716

(8) % Total

$ 13,642

(10) %

$ 53,803

(6) %



Amounts may not sum and percentages may not recalculate due to rounding.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. GROSS MARGIN PERCENTAGE BY SEGMENT (In percentages)





July 27, 2024



Three Months Ended

Fiscal Year Ended Gross Margin Percentage :







Americas

67.7 %

66.8 % EMEA

69.2 %

69.1 % APJC

66.4 %

67.2 %

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. REVENUE FOR GROUPS OF SIMILAR PRODUCTS AND SERVICES (In millions, except percentages)





July 27, 2024



Three Months Ended

Fiscal Year Ended



Amount

Y/Y %

Amount

Y/Y % Revenue :















Networking

$ 6,804

(28) %

$ 29,229

(15) % Security

1,787

81 %

5,075

32 % Collaboration

1,019

— %

4,113

2 % Observability

248

41 %

837

27 % Total Product

9,858

(15) %

39,253

(9) % Services

3,784

6 %

14,550

5 % Total

$ 13,642

(10) %

$ 53,803

(6) %



Security and Observability, excluding Splunk, grew 6% and 12%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, and 4% and 15%, respectively, for fiscal 2024.

Amounts may not sum and percentages may not recalculate due to rounding.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions) (Unaudited)



July 27,

2024

July 29,

2023 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,508

$ 10,123 Investments 10,346

16,023 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $87 at July 27, 2024 and $85 at July 29, 2023 6,685

5,854 Inventories 3,373

3,644 Financing receivables, net 3,338

3,352 Other current assets 5,612

4,352 Total current assets 36,862

43,348 Property and equipment, net 2,090

2,085 Financing receivables, net 3,376

3,483 Goodwill 58,660

38,535 Purchased intangible assets, net 11,219

1,818 Deferred tax assets 6,262

6,576 Other assets 5,944

6,007 TOTAL ASSETS $ 124,413

$ 101,852 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Short-term debt $ 11,341

$ 1,733 Accounts payable 2,304

2,313 Income taxes payable 1,439

4,235 Accrued compensation 3,608

3,984 Deferred revenue 16,249

13,908 Other current liabilities 5,643

5,136 Total current liabilities 40,584

31,309 Long-term debt 19,621

6,658 Income taxes payable 3,985

5,756 Deferred revenue 12,226

11,642 Other long-term liabilities 2,540

2,134 Total liabilities 78,956

57,499 Total equity 45,457

44,353 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 124,413

$ 101,852

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited)



Fiscal Year Ended

July 27,

2024

July 29,

2023 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 10,320

$ 12,613 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation, amortization, and other 2,507

1,726 Share-based compensation expense 3,074

2,353 Provision for receivables 34

31 Deferred income taxes (972)

(2,085) (Gains) losses on divestitures, investments and other, net 215

206 Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and divestitures:





Accounts receivable (289)

734 Inventories 275

(1,069) Financing receivables 76

1,102 Other assets (671)

5 Accounts payable (90)

27 Income taxes, net (4,539)

1,218 Accrued compensation (696)

651 Deferred revenue 1,220

2,326 Other liabilities 416

48 Net cash provided by operating activities 10,880

19,886 Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of investments (4,230)

(10,871) Proceeds from sales of investments 4,136

1,054 Proceeds from maturities of investments 6,367

5,978 Acquisitions, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired (25,994)

(301) Purchases of investments in privately held companies (284)

(185) Return of investments in privately held companies 202

90 Acquisition of property and equipment (670)

(849) Other (5)

(23) Net cash used in investing activities (20,478)

(5,107) Cash flows from financing activities:





Issuances of common stock 714

700 Repurchases of common stock - repurchase program (5,787)

(4,293) Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock units (992)

(597) Short-term borrowings, original maturities of 90 days or less, net 478

(602) Issuances of debt 31,818

— Repayments of debt (9,826)

(500) Repayments of Splunk convertible debt, net (3,140)

— Dividends paid (6,384)

(6,302) Other (37)

(32) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 6,844

(11,626) Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted

cash equivalents (31)

(105) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents (2,785)

3,048 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents, beginning of fiscal year 11,627

8,579 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents, end of fiscal year $ 8,842

$ 11,627 Supplemental cash flow information:





Cash paid for interest $ 583

$ 376 Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 7,426

$ 3,571

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. REMAINING PERFORMANCE OBLIGATIONS (In millions, except percentages)



July 27, 2024

April 27, 2024

July 29, 2023

Amount

Y/Y %

Amount

Y/Y %

Amount

Y/Y % Product $ 20,055

27 %

$ 18,876

29 %

$ 15,802

12 % Services 20,993

10 %

19,898

14 %

19,066

9 % Total $ 41,048

18 %

$ 38,774

21 %

$ 34,868

11 %



We expect 51% of total RPO at July 27, 2024 will be recognized as revenue over the next 12 months.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. DEFERRED REVENUE (In millions)



July 27,

2024

April 27,

2024

July 29,

2023 Deferred revenue:









Product $ 13,219

$ 12,856

$ 11,505 Services 15,256

14,619

14,045 Total $ 28,475

$ 27,475

$ 25,550 Reported as:









Current $ 16,249

$ 15,751

$ 13,908 Noncurrent 12,226

11,724

11,642 Total $ 28,475

$ 27,475

$ 25,550

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. DIVIDENDS PAID AND REPURCHASES OF COMMON STOCK (In millions, except per-share amounts)





DIVIDENDS

STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

TOTAL Quarter Ended

Per Share

Amount

Shares

Weighted-

Average Price

per Share

Amount

Amount Fiscal 2024























July 27, 2024

$ 0.40

$ 1,606

43

$ 46.80

$ 2,002

$ 3,608 April 27, 2024

$ 0.40

$ 1,615

26

$ 49.22

$ 1,256

$ 2,871 January 27, 2024

$ 0.39

$ 1,583

25

$ 49.54

$ 1,254

$ 2,837 October 28, 2023

$ 0.39

$ 1,580

23

$ 54.53

$ 1,252

$ 2,832

























Fiscal 2023























July 29, 2023

$ 0.39

$ 1,589

25

$ 50.49

$ 1,254

$ 2,843 April 29, 2023

$ 0.39

$ 1,593

25

$ 49.45

$ 1,259

$ 2,852 January 28, 2023

$ 0.38

$ 1,560

26

$ 47.72

$ 1,256

$ 2,816 October 29, 2022

$ 0.38

$ 1,560

12

$ 43.76

$ 502

$ 2,062

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (In millions)



Three Months Ended

Fiscal Year Ended

July 27,

2024

July 29,

2023

July 27,

2024

July 29,

2023 GAAP net income $ 2,162

$ 3,958

$ 10,320

$ 12,613 Adjustments to cost of sales:













Share-based compensation expense 133

103

514

396 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 331

168

936

630 Acquisition-related/divestiture costs 21

14

34

18 Supplier component remediation charge (adjustment), net —

(9)

—

(9) Total adjustments to GAAP cost of sales 485

276

1,484

1,035 Adjustments to operating expenses:













Share-based compensation expense 660

520

2,537

1,951 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 268

70

698

282 Acquisition-related/divestiture costs 297

63

700

241 Russia-Ukraine war costs —

(7)

(12)

— Significant asset impairments and restructurings 112

203

789

531 Total adjustments to GAAP operating expenses 1,337

849

4,712

3,005 Adjustments to interest and other income (loss), net:













Russia-Ukraine war costs 49

—

49

— (Gains) and losses on investments (32)

(55)

100

133 Total adjustments to GAAP interest and other income (loss), net 17

(55)

149

133 Total adjustments to GAAP income before provision for income

taxes 1,839

1,070

6,345

4,173 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (315)

(215)

(1,360)

(838) Significant tax matters (155)

(133)

(155)

31 Total adjustments to GAAP provision for income taxes (470)

(348)

(1,515)

(807) Non-GAAP net income $ 3,531

$ 4,680

$ 15,150

$ 15,979

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES GAAP TO NON-GAAP EPS



Three Months Ended

Fiscal Year Ended

July 27,

2024

July 29,

2023

July 27,

2024

July 29,

2023 GAAP EPS $ 0.54

$ 0.97

$ 2.54

$ 3.07 Adjustments to GAAP:













Share-based compensation expense 0.20

0.15

0.75

0.57 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 0.15

0.06

0.40

0.22 Acquisition-related/divestiture costs 0.08

0.02

0.18

0.06 Russia-Ukraine war costs 0.01

—

0.01

— Significant asset impairments and restructurings 0.03

0.05

0.19

0.13 (Gains) and losses on investments (0.01)

(0.01)

0.02

0.03 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (0.08)

(0.05)

(0.33)

(0.20) Significant tax matters (0.04)

(0.03)

(0.04)

0.01 Non-GAAP EPS $ 0.87

$ 1.14

$ 3.73

$ 3.89



Amounts may not sum or recalculate due to rounding.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. GAAP TO NON-GAAP EPS IMPACT OF SPLUNK ACQUISITION, INCLUDING FINANCING COSTS



July 27, 2024

Three Months Ended

Fiscal Year Ended GAAP EPS Impact $ (0.16)

$ (0.25) Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 0.09

0.14 Acquisition-related costs 0.06

0.11 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (0.03)

(0.05) Non-GAAP EPS Impact $ (0.04)

$ (0.04)

Amounts may not sum due to rounding.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES GROSS MARGINS, OPERATING EXPENSES, OPERATING MARGINS, INTEREST AND OTHER INCOME (LOSS), NET,

AND NET INCOME (In millions, except percentages)



Three Months Ended

July 27, 2024

Product

Gross

Margin

Services

Gross

Margin

Total

Gross

Margin

Operating

Expenses

Y/Y

Operating

Income

Y/Y

Interest

and

other

income

(loss),

net

Net

Income

Y/Y GAAP amount $ 6,214

$ 2,567

$ 8,781

$ 6,163

12 %

$ 2,618

(38) %

$ (222)

$ 2,162

(45) % % of revenue 63.0 %

67.8 %

64.4 %

45.2 %





19.2 %





(1.6) %

15.8 %



Adjustments to GAAP amounts:





































Share-based compensation

expense 57

76

133

660





793





—

793



Amortization of acquisition-

related intangible assets 331

—

331

268





599





—

599



Acquisition/divestiture-related

costs 5

16

21

297





318





—

318



Russia-Ukraine war costs —

—

—

—





—





49

49



Significant asset impairments

and restructurings —

—

—

112





112





—

112



(Gains) and losses on

investments —

—

—

—





—





(32)

(32)



Income tax effect/significant tax

matters —

—

—

—





—





—

(470)



Non-GAAP amount $ 6,607

$ 2,659

$ 9,266

$ 4,826

4 %

$ 4,440

(17) %

$ (205)

$ 3,531

(25) % % of revenue 67.0 %

70.3 %

67.9 %

35.4 %





32.5 %





(1.5) %

25.9 %







Three Months Ended

July 29, 2023

Product

Gross

Margin

Services

Gross

Margin

Total

Gross

Margin

Operating

Expenses

Operating Income

Interest

and

other

income

(loss),

net

Net Income GAAP amount $ 7,413

$ 2,335

$ 9,748

$ 5,495

$ 4,253

$ 218

$ 3,958 % of revenue 63.6 %

65.7 %

64.1 %

36.1 %

28.0 %

1.4 %

26.0 % Adjustments to GAAP amounts:

























Share-based compensation expense 40

63

103

520

623

—

623 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 168

—

168

70

238

—

238 Acquisition/divestiture-related costs 14

—

14

63

77

—

77 Russia-Ukraine war costs —

—

—

(7)

(7)

—

(7) Supplier component remediation charge (adjustment), net (9)

—

(9)

—

(9)

—

(9) Significant asset impairments and restructurings —

—

—

203

203

—

203 (Gains) and losses on investments —

—

—

—

—

(55)

(55) Income tax effect/significant tax matters —

—

—

—

—

—

(348) Non-GAAP amount $ 7,626

$ 2,398

$ 10,024

$ 4,646

$ 5,378

$ 163

$ 4,680 % of revenue 65.5 %

67.5 %

65.9 %

30.6 %

35.4 %

1.1 %

30.8 %



Amounts may not sum and percentages may not recalculate due to rounding.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES GROSS MARGINS, OPERATING EXPENSES, OPERATING MARGINS, INTEREST AND OTHER INCOME (LOSS), NET,

AND NET INCOME (In millions, except percentages)



Fiscal Year Ended

July 27, 2024

Product

Gross

Margin

Services

Gross

Margin

Total

Gross

Margin

Operating

Expenses

Y/Y

Operating

Income

Y/Y

Interest

and

other

income

(loss),

net

Net

Income

Y/Y GAAP amount $ 24,914

$ 9,914

$ 34,828

$ 22,647

9 %

$ 12,181

(19) %

$ 53

$ 10,320

(18) % % of revenue 63.5 %

68.1 %

64.7 %

42.1 %





22.6 %





0.1 %

19.2 %



Adjustments to GAAP amounts:





































Share-based compensation

expense 214

300

514

2,537





3,051





—

3,051



Amortization of acquisition-

related intangible assets 936

—

936

698





1,634





—

1,634



Acquisition/divestiture-related

costs 10

24

34

700





734





—

734



Russia-Ukraine war costs —

—

—

(12)





(12)





49

37



Significant asset impairments and

restructurings —

—

—

789





789





—

789



(Gains) and losses on investments —

—

—

—





—





100

100



Income tax effect/significant tax

matters —

—

—

—





—





—

(1,515)



Non-GAAP amount $ 26,074

$ 10,238

$ 36,312

$ 17,935

1 %

$ 18,377

(4) %

$ 202

$ 15,150

(5) % % of revenue 66.4 %

70.4 %

67.5 %

33.3 %





34.2 %





0.4 %

28.2 %







Fiscal Year Ended

July 29, 2023

Product

Gross

Margin

Services

Gross

Margin

Total

Gross

Margin

Operating

Expenses

Operating Income

Interest

and

other

income

(loss),

net

Net Income GAAP amount $ 26,552

$ 9,201

$ 35,753

$ 20,722

$ 15,031

$ 287

$ 12,613 % of revenue 61.5 %

66.4 %

62.7 %

36.4 %

26.4 %

0.5 %

22.1 % Adjustments to GAAP amounts:

























Share-based compensation expense 151

245

396

1,951

2,347

—

2,347 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 630

—

630

282

912

—

912 Acquisition/divestiture-related costs 18

—

18

241

259

—

259 Supplier component remediation charge (adjustment),

net (9)

—

(9)

—

(9)

—

(9) Significant asset impairments and restructurings —

—

—

531

531

—

531 (Gains) and losses on investments —

—

—

—

—

133

133 Income tax effect/significant tax matters —

—

—

—

—

—

(807) Non-GAAP amount $ 27,342

$ 9,446

$ 36,788

$ 17,717

$ 19,071

$ 420

$ 15,979 % of revenue 63.4 %

68.2 %

64.5 %

31.1 %

33.5 %

0.7 %

28.0 %



Amounts may not sum and percentages may not recalculate due to rounding.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES EFFECTIVE TAX RATE (In percentages)



Three Months Ended

Fiscal Year Ended

July 27,

2024

July 29,

2023

July 27,

2024

July 29,

2023 GAAP effective tax rate 9.8 %

11.5 %

15.6 %

17.7 % Total adjustments to GAAP provision for income taxes 6.8 %

4.0 %

2.9 %

0.3 % Non-GAAP effective tax rate 16.6 %

15.5 %

18.5 %

18.0 %

GAAP TO NON-GAAP GUIDANCE

Q1 FY 2025

Gross Margin

Operating Margin

Earnings per

Share (2) GAAP

63.5% - 64.5%

14% - 15%

$0.35 - $0.42 Estimated adjustments for:











Share-based compensation expense

1.0 %

6.0 %

$0.16 - $0.17 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and acquisition/divestiture-related

costs

2.5 %

6.5 %

$0.17 - $0.18 Significant asset impairments and restructurings(1)

—

5.5 %

$0.13 - $0.16 Non-GAAP

67% - 68%

32% - 33%

$0.86 - $0.88















FY 2025

Earnings per

Share (2) GAAP

$1.93 - $2.05 Estimated adjustments for:



Share-based compensation expense

$0.74 - $0.76 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and acquisition/divestiture-related costs

$0.60 - $0.62 Significant asset impairments and restructurings (1)

$0.19 - $0.21 Non-GAAP

$3.52 - $3.58







(1) On August 14, 2024, Cisco announced a restructuring plan to allow it to invest in key growth opportunities and drive more efficiencies in its business. In connection with this restructuring plan, Cisco currently estimates that it will recognize pre-tax charges of up to $1 billion consisting of severance and other one-time termination benefits, and other costs. Cisco expects to recognize approximately $700 million to $800 million of these charges in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 with the remaining amount expected to be recognized during the rest of the fiscal year.

(2) Estimated adjustments to GAAP earnings per share are shown after income tax effects.

Except as noted above, this guidance does not include the effects of any future acquisitions/divestitures, significant asset impairments and restructurings, significant litigation settlements and other contingencies, Russia-Ukraine war costs, gains and losses on investments, significant tax matters, or other items, which may or may not be significant.

Forward Looking Statements, Non-GAAP Information and Additional Information

This release may be deemed to contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding future events (such as our customers' reliance on Cisco to connect and protect their organizations in the era of AI and our focus on growth and consistent execution as we invest in AI, cloud and cybersecurity, while maintaining capital returns) and the future financial performance of Cisco (including the guidance for Q1 FY 2025 and full year FY 2025) that involve risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future events or results due to a variety of factors, including: business and economic conditions and growth trends in the networking industry, our customer markets and various geographic regions; global economic conditions and uncertainties in the geopolitical environment; our development and use of artificial intelligence; overall information technology spending; the growth and evolution of the Internet and levels of capital spending on Internet-based systems; variations in customer demand for products and services, including sales to the service provider market, cloud, enterprise and other customer markets; the return on our investments in certain priorities, key growth areas, and in certain geographical locations, as well as maintaining leadership in Networking and services; the timing of orders and manufacturing and customer lead times; supply constraints; changes in customer order patterns or customer mix; insufficient, excess or obsolete inventory; variability of component costs; variations in sales channels, product costs or mix of products sold; our ability to successfully acquire businesses and technologies and to successfully integrate and operate these acquired businesses and technologies; our ability to achieve expected benefits of our partnerships; increased competition in our product and services markets, including the data center market; dependence on the introduction and market acceptance of new product offerings and standards; rapid technological and market change; manufacturing and sourcing risks; product defects and returns; litigation involving patents, other intellectual property, antitrust, stockholder and other matters, and governmental investigations; our ability to achieve the benefits of restructurings and possible changes in the size and timing of related charges; cyber attacks, data breaches or other incidents; vulnerabilities and critical security defects; our ability to protect personal data; evolving regulatory uncertainty; terrorism; natural catastrophic events (including as a result of global climate change); any pandemic or epidemic; our ability to achieve the benefits anticipated from our investments in sales, engineering, service, marketing and manufacturing activities; our ability to recruit and retain key personnel; our ability to manage financial risk, and to manage expenses during economic downturns; risks related to the global nature of our operations, including our operations in emerging markets; currency fluctuations and other international factors; changes in provision for income taxes, including changes in tax laws and regulations or adverse outcomes resulting from examinations of our income tax returns; potential volatility in operating results; and other factors listed in Cisco's most recent reports on Forms 10-Q and 10-K filed on May 21, 2024 and September 7, 2023, respectively. The financial information contained in this release should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in Cisco's most recent reports on Forms 10-Q and 10-K as each may be amended from time to time. Cisco's results of operations for the three months and the year ended July 27, 2024 are not necessarily indicative of Cisco's operating results for any future periods. Any projections in this release are based on limited information currently available to Cisco, which is subject to change. Although any such projections and the factors influencing them will likely change, Cisco will not necessarily update the information, since Cisco will only provide guidance at certain points during the year. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.

This release includes non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP gross margins, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income and margin, non-GAAP effective tax rates, non-GAAP interest and other income (loss), net, and non-GAAP net income per share data for the periods presented. It also includes future estimated ranges for gross margin, operating margin, tax provision rate and EPS on a non-GAAP basis.

These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Cisco believes that non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Cisco's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate Cisco's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.

Cisco believes that the presentation of non-GAAP measures when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and its historical and projected results of operations.

For its internal budgeting process, Cisco's management uses financial statements that do not include, when applicable, share-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, acquisition-related/divestiture costs, significant asset impairments and restructurings, significant litigation settlements and other contingencies, Russia-Ukraine war costs, gains and losses on investments, the income tax effects of the foregoing and significant tax matters. Cisco's management also uses the foregoing non-GAAP measures, in addition to the corresponding GAAP measures, in reviewing the financial results of Cisco. In prior periods, Cisco has excluded other items that it no longer excludes for purposes of its non-GAAP financial measures. From time to time in the future there may be other items that Cisco may exclude for purposes of its internal budgeting process and in reviewing its financial results. For additional information on the items excluded by Cisco from one or more of its non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the Form 8-K regarding this release furnished today to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Annualized recurring revenue represents the annualized revenue run-rate of active subscriptions, term licenses, operating leases and maintenance contracts at the end of a reporting period, net of rebates to customers and partners as well as certain other revenue adjustments. Includes both revenue recognized ratably as well as upfront on an annualized basis.

About Cisco

Cisco (Nasdaq: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that securely connects everything to make anything possible. Our purpose is to power an inclusive future for all by helping our customers reimagine their applications, power hybrid work, secure their enterprise, transform their infrastructure, and meet their sustainability goals. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com and follow us on X at @Cisco.

Copyright © 2024 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. To view a list of Cisco trademarks, go to: www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company. This document is Cisco Public Information.

RSS Feed for Cisco: https://newsroom.cisco.com/rss-feeds

SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.