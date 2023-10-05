Cisco Simplifies Product Category and Customer Market Reporting

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) today announced it is making changes to its product categories and customer markets to simplify and enhance its reporting to investors and other stakeholders.

Effective Q1 FY 2024, Cisco will report its product and service revenue in the following categories: 

  • Networking
  • Security
  • Collaboration
  • Observability
  • Services

The reclassified and previously reported product category revenue by quarter for fiscal 2021 through fiscal 2023, as well as other information is available on Cisco's Investor Relations website at https://investor.cisco.com/investor-relations/financial-information/Financial-Results/default.aspx

Cisco will report its customer markets in the following categories effective Q1 FY 2024:

  • Enterprise
  • Public Sector
  • Service Provider & Cloud

These revised product categories and customer markets will be used in the Q1 FY 2024 conference call scheduled for Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

Cisco's reportable segments will continue to be based on its geographies which consist of the Americas, EMEA, and APJC.

About Cisco

Cisco (Nasdaq: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that securely connects everything to make anything possible. Our purpose is to power an inclusive future for all by helping our customers reimagine their applications, power hybrid work, secure their enterprise, transform their infrastructure, and meet their sustainability goals. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com and follow us on X at @Cisco.

Copyright © 2023 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. To view a list of Cisco trademarks, go to: www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company. This document is Cisco Public Information.

