Cisco Supports SoftBank on First Segment Routing IPv6 Deployment in Prep for 5G

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile World Congress -- Cisco announced today its collaboration with SoftBank on the world's first Segment Routing IPv6 (SRv6) deployment.

With the anticipation of the coming 5G era, Cisco has been assisting SoftBank to deploy state-of-the-art Segment Routing IPv6 (SRv6) networks nationwide to build a future network architecture that is extremely scalable, with improved reliability, flexibility and agility, all while helping to reduce CapEx and OpEx.

Current mobile networks are deployed as divided networks, with several layers and complicated control plane processing, which makes it difficult to respond to strict quality requirements like in the case of 5G. Deploying SRv6 in a 5G mobile network simplifies network layers and integrates user plane functions from end-to-end with only IPv6 protocol, making things simple, controllable, and flexible.

"Converging 5G features into the end-to-end IPv6 layer with Segment Routing capabilities, is the key to embodying 5G in a simple, scalable architecture," said Mr. Junichi Miyakawa, Representative Director & CTO for SoftBank. "With the depth of portfolio and strong network knowledge that Cisco brings to the table, we knew together we could bring our vision to life."

"SoftBank has kept an intense focus on improving service quality for its customers, which can be challenging when trying to reduce costs," said Sumeet Arora, Senior Vice President of Service Provider Networks, Cisco. "With the launch of SRv6 network programming, it is pioneering the next phase of IP networking through automation, and championing the needs of its customers."

Cisco is leading the disruption in the industry with its technology innovations in routing, 5G, subscriber experience (mobile, cable, fixed), automation, optical and optics. Together with its Customer Experience team of experts, Cisco enables service providers, media and web companies to reduce cost and complexity, helps scale and secure their networks, and grow their revenue.

