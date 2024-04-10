Cisco to Host Tech Talk on Splunk

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco will host a Tech Talk with Gary Steele, EVP and GM, Splunk, a Cisco company, to discuss Splunk's security and observability capabilities.

No new financial information will be discussed during this event.

Date:

Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Time:

7:30 am PT / 10:30 am ET / 4:30 pm CET

Speaker:

Gary Steele, EVP and GM, Splunk, a Cisco company

Moderator:

Sami Badri, Head of Investor Relations & Strategic Finance, Cisco

This event will be webcast and a replay will be available shortly after the event. Interested parties can register for and view this event on Cisco's Investor Relations website at investor.cisco.com .

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that securely connects everything to make anything possible. Our purpose is to power an inclusive future for all by helping our customers reimagine their applications, power hybrid work, secure their enterprise, transform their infrastructure, and meet their sustainability goals. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on X at @Cisco.

Investor Relations Contact: Press Contact: Sami Badri Robyn Blum Cisco Cisco 469-420-4834 408-853-9848 [email protected] [email protected]

